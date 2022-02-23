A-LIGN Ranks #30 in the 2022 Seminole 100 Florida-based top issuer of SOC 2 reports in the world ranks on fastest growing company list for fifth consecutive year.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity compliance and audit firm A-LIGN was recognized for the fifth consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing companies owned or led by Florida State University alumni during the 5th annual Seminole 100 Celebration on February 19, at the university's Dunlap Champions Club. A-LIGN's continued growth is powered by an ever-growing litany of cybersecurity threats and an increased demand from customers and clients for businesses to practice better cyber hygiene.

By offering customers their A-SCEND compliance management software platform, access to expert auditors and a path to a final report, A-LIGN's approach allows clients to simplify cybersecurity audits by working with the same firm for the full lifecycle of the project.

Since January of 2020, A-LIGN's team has grown from 153 employees to 475 employees as of March 1, 2022. Hiring continues as A-LIGN positions itself to remain on an aggressive path to exponential growth. This explosive growth has been augmented by significant investments, first from private equity firms FTV Capital in 2018 and, more recently Warburg Pincus in August of 2021.

Florida State University's Seminole 100 is powered by the Jim Moran Institute of Entrepreneurship in partnership with the FSU Alumni Association. The 100 fastest-growing FSU alumni-owned or alumni-led businesses are recognized at a celebration on FSU's campus each year, during which each company learns their numerical ranking and receives their award. This event honors FSU's entrepreneurs and allows them to share valuable business insights with each other.

A-LIGN founder, CEO and FSU alumni, Scott Price is thrilled with the recognition, "As A-LIGN has grown over the years, I never run out or reasons to be proud of what we have built. The Seminole 100 ranking from my alma mater is truly a special 'feather in my cap'!"

"The alumni honored on the Seminole 100 exemplify the value of a degree from Florida State University and are instrumental in continuing our university's tradition of excellence, "said Julie Decker, President and CEO of the FSU Alumni Association. "We are proud to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and success of our alumni and connect them with current students who will become the next generation of entrepreneurs."

To qualify for the Seminole 100 list, a company must have operated for at least three years and generated revenue by Jan. 1, 2018. In addition, the business must have been owned or led by an FSU alumnus for three consecutive years prior to applying.

About A-LIGN:

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company.

