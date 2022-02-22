SourceAmerica Names Wes Tyler as Chief Operating Officer

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® today announces Wes Tyler as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 9, 2022. Tyler joins President and CEO Richard Belden to implement the organization's strategic plan, focusing on operational excellence.

"Our ideal candidate was someone with strong ties to our community and the AbilityOne® Program," said Belden. "Wes brings the nonprofit agency perspective, extensive leadership experience, and deep knowledge of the Program, making him the natural choice to help achieve SourceAmerica's mission."

Reporting to Belden, Tyler joins from Huntsville, Alabama-based Phoenix, an AbilityOne® Authorized Provider and nonprofit within the SourceAmerica network, where he spent 20 years in leadership, most recently as senior vice president. Other key assignments include strategic plan development and advocacy for people with disabilities, leading numerous trips to Capitol Hill, and special group assignments for the U.S. AbilityOne Commission® and SourceAmerica. Tyler served on the SourceAmerica Board of Directors from March 2012 to December 2021, when he stepped down to become a candidate for the COO vacancy following Belden's appointment as President and CEO on November 1, 2021.

"It's a privilege to join SourceAmerica, where I can utilize my extensive knowledge and passion for expanding opportunities for people with disabilities. I'm excited to contribute to the continued growth of the federal AbilityOne Program, challenging and educating those around me to be a force for change," said Tyler.

Working from SourceAmerica's Vienna, Virginia headquarters, Tyler will lead teams responsible for account management and support to nonprofits and federal customers, workforce development, information technology, and strategic initiatives.

Tyler earned his MBA and B.S. in Business Administration from The University of Alabama in Huntsville, and an associate degree in Business Administration from Snead State Community College.

About SourceAmerica:

SourceAmerica connects government customers and other organizations to a national network of nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce – people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community and distinguished as an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

