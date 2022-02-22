Eight Oh Two Marketing specializes in paid search, organic search and content marketing for an extensive roster of eCommerce retailers including Orvis, Pure Hockey and The Company Store

The Brandon Agency Acquires Search Marketing Specialty Agency Eight Oh Two Eight Oh Two Marketing specializes in paid search, organic search and content marketing for an extensive roster of eCommerce retailers including Orvis, Pure Hockey and The Company Store

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Brandon Agency (TBA) today announces that via its holding company, TBA Worldwide, it has acquired one of the leading search and performance firms, Eight Oh Two Marketing .

Founded in 2009, Eight Oh Two is a PPC and SEO marketing agency for eCommerce retailers across the US offering specialized services including pay-per-click advertising, search engine optimization and content marketing.

The firm has an excellent reputation for helping clients to execute data-driven, optimized search strategies that provide sustainable growth and measurable return on investment. Notable Eight Oh Two clients include Orvis, The Company Store, Pure Hockey, Frames For America, Riverbend Home and Goal Zero.

Eight Oh Two will continue to operate as a stand-alone performance marketing firm with the existing senior management team remaining in place. The Brandon Agency and the other agencies under the TBA Worldwide umbrella such as TBA Outdoors and TravelBoom Marketing will take advantage of synergies and operational efficiencies among all of the firms.

Eight Oh Two will leverage the expanded service offerings of the TBA Worldwide agencies, their senior leadership teams and access to capital to accelerate growth.

"This is a very important and strategic acquisition for us," says Scott Brandon, CEO of TBA Worldwide and The Brandon Agency. "We have been looking for an opportunity to add depth and breadth to our digital marketing team. Eight Oh Two's data-driven approach, work ethic and client roster, which crosses over many of our specialty categories, make them a perfect fit to continue our ability to develop and execute business-building ideas that help our clients grow."

"When we decided to look for a partner to expand our service offerings and help us scale, I told our team that I really wanted to find someone who understood what we bring to the table and also someone who could help us continue to grow," says Ken Reig, founder and CEO of Eight Oh Two. "As we entertained offers and talked more with The Brandon Agency team, it became very apparent that they were the best partner for us. We are excited that we will continue to operate independently, yet still be able to take advantage of being part of a larger team."

Eight Oh Two will continue to operate from its Wilmington, N.C. office.

About The Brandon Agency

The Brandon Agency is a data-driven, digitally-centric, integrated marketing agency. By turning data into weapons, the agency delivers on its mission to execute revolutionary business-building ideas that help its clients grow. As one of only 24 certified and accredited brand strategist agencies in the United States, The Brandon Agency is composed of smart, business-minded, results-obsessed experts who develop creative marketing solutions that achieve everyday business goals and overcome challenges. The Agency has powered successful programs and campaigns for hundreds of national brands in a variety of industries, offering deep expertise in the B2B, healthcare, financial services, telecom, outdoor lifestyle, lifestyle apparel, travel & tourism, consumer packaged goods, real estate, utilities and health & fitness categories. Consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work, the Agency operates virtually and via home offices in Charleston, S.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Orlando, Fla.; and Sofia, Bulgaria. Learn more at https://www.thebrandonagency.com/ .

About TBA Worldwide

TBA Worldwide is independently owned and is the holding company for data-driven, digitally-forward marketing and communications firms focused on developing and executing business-building ideas that help clients grow. Its companies include The Brandon Agency, Eight Oh Two, TBA Outdoors, TravelBoom, Monster Marketing, Intellistrand and Top Notch Printing. Learn more at https://www.tbaww.com/ .

