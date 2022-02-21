RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS TOCO HILLS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN ATLANTA At 2865B N. Druid Hills Road Northeast

RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS TOCO HILLS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN ATLANTA At 2865B N. Druid Hills Road Northeast

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy's 15th Atlanta-area outpatient clinic opened today.

The Toco Hills location, as it is known, is at 2865B N. Druid Hills Road Northeast.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 470-704-9020 or visit resultspt.com.

Results offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Leslie Smart earned a master's degree in exercise science from Georgia State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine.

Smart is certified in LSVT BIG for treating Parkinson's disease. His clinical interests include orthopedics, pain management, functional recovery and wellness.

Results, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Results also has clinics in Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

