Bulls & Apes Project Announces 6 Month Money Back Guarantee on Initial Mint NFTs

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulls & Apes Project LLC (B.A.P.), a multi-faceted entertainment and media company born in Web3, today announced its revolutionary money-back guarantee on their first mint. Designed with collectors in mind, B.A.P. integrated this safeguard into their smart contracts to offer peace of mind to holders who are skeptical of the NFT space.

"NFTs are still so new that the market is ripe for scammers," said Anthony Mongiello, Co-Founder, and CEO of Bulls & Apes Project. "With the prevalence of NFT rug pulls in the community, we knew that our collectors would need assurances to purchase from Bulls & Apes Project. We wanted to offer even more reason to trust in our brand aside from the next-level artwork, gamification, and tokenomics we are offering, backed by a fully doxed team of incredibly successful tech investors. The money-back guarantee can remove any doubt customers may have of our commitment and legitimacy in the space and should be something they expect of any NFT company with whom they do business. We hope implementing this safeguard sets the trend in the industry to protect NFT holders."

There are three simple criteria to be eligible for the B.A.P. money-back guarantee. Holders must have held their B.A.P. NFT for a minimum of thirty days and no longer than six months. The NFT must not have been sold or moved from the OG wallet, and all the tokens generated by the NFT must remain unredeemed. If a holder meets these criteria, they may return to the Bulls & Apes Project website, which will show the funds available for return. It is important to note that the collector, themself, initiates the refund claim on the B.A.P. website. The smart contract automatically checks for eligibility and issues a refund for the total original mint price (minus gas fees) if the token is eligible.

"At Bulls & Apes Project, we are striving to deliver the best meta products possible for our customers," said Mongiello. "Looking at the uncertainty in the industry, we felt it was our job to step in and set an example for the next phase of NFT projects; those that are authentic, transparent, and built for the next-gen of savvy collectors, crypto enthusiasts, and metaversers alike."

The public sale of the Bulls & Apes Project will be in March 2022 via the Bulls & Apes Project website .

