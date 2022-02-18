Beulah and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Announce New Hotel in Melbourne, Australia

Taking luxury to new heights as part of the STH BNK By Beulah development, the Hotel will be located in what is set to be the world's tallest vertical garden

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Melbourne property developer, Beulah, today announces that Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, a global leader in luxury hospitality, has been chosen to manage the hotel within its new AUD $2.7 billion development, STH BNK By Beulah.

Four Seasons Hotel Melbourne will include 210 rooms, crowning the western tower of STH BNK By Beulah, and will see guests arrive via a Sky Lobby situated on the 63rd floor, boasting panoramic views over Melbourne's city skyline, beachfront and Royal Botanical Gardens. The Hotel will also offer a world-class integrated health and wellness experience, a sprawling rooftop restaurant and bar and multiple event spaces.

"Four Seasons was the perfect partner for STH BNK By Beulah and will offer an unmatched hospitality experience, while remaining uniquely Melbourne," says Adelene Teh, Beulah Executive Director. "As STH BNK By Beulah continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the luxury, lifestyle and sustainability spaces, Four Seasons aligned perfectly to our ethos and vision, offering unparalleled experiences, a bold commitment to innovation, and fantastic sustainability initiatives across its hotels and resorts."

On track to become Australia's tallest tower, STH BNK By Beulah is also set to become the tallest vertical garden in the world, setting a precedent for future skyscrapers to incorporate the natural environment. The vertical garden will reach a total of 5.5 kilometres, the length of Melbourne's famed The Tan running track nearly 1.5 times over.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Beulah and to be a part of the leading-edge STH BNK By Beulah development. This project will set a new standard for luxury in Melbourne, offering guests an exceptional Four Seasons experience set within an environment that will be unmatched in this market," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "At Four Seasons, we look for opportunities where we can be part of innovative new projects, with partners who share our vision for excellence – Four Seasons Hotel Melbourne is no exception, and we look forward to welcoming guests through our doors in the years ahead."

In addition to services and amenities of the Hotel, guests will enjoy access to the myriad experiences available at STH BNK By Beulah, including the lush gardens, programming within the art and culture spaces, coworking facilities, the STH BNK Market Hall, and much more.

Envisioned as a vertical mini-metropolis, STH BNK By Beulah will comprise four distinct collections of private residences, public and green spaces, a rooftop sky garden, 3,000 seat auditorium, commercial offices, childcare centre, a health and wellness precinct, arts and culture spaces and programs, as well as world-class experiential retail, all within two twisting terraced forms.

Four Seasons Hotel Melbourne will be the second Four Seasons in Australia, joining the existing Four Seasons Hotel Sydney. Construction is expected to begin late 2022 and will take approximately five years to complete. For more information, please visit https://sthbnk.com/ and follow along @sth_bnk and @beulah_international on social.

About STH BNK By Beulah

STH BNK By Beulah is a project of an unprecedented scale for Melbourne, drawing together leading figures in international design and placemaking to create a world-class, multi-use development that sets a benchmark in liveable city design. Due to become Australia's tallest building and home to the tallest vertical garden in the world, STH BNK By Beulah will be a stunning sculptural form composed of two towers. Comprising multiple touch points for the potential consumer spanning from residential to retail, culture, accommodation and wellness, STH BNK By Beulah will be a feast for the senses; a new place to live, work, play and explore.

About Beulah

Beulah creates transformational spaces and experiences for present and future generations. Pioneering a progressive approach to Melbourne's property and lifestyle landscape, Beulah brings about positive change for cities, communities and individuals. Each thoughtfully considered project is defined by civic-minded responsibility, rigorous research, global vision, innovative thinking, and a passion for design and culture.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 122 hotels and resorts, and 48 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

