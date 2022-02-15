WindRose Health Investors Names Operating Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced that Mitchell Daitz, a highly successful healthcare CEO and entrepreneur, has joined WindRose as an Operating Partner. In that role, he will assist WindRose in the evaluation of healthcare investments and work with portfolio companies to drive innovation and growth.

Mr. Daitz has spent over 20 years as a healthcare innovator and entrepreneur as the leader of multiple successful businesses. WindRose first partnered with him in 2012 when it made a majority equity investment in Vital Decisions, a telehealth platform that works with advanced illness patients as they navigate the decision-making process. Under Mr. Daitz's leadership as CEO (and subsequently Chairman), Vital Decisions grew rapidly and ultimately delivered a 5x investment return for WindRose.

WindRose's Managing Partner, Oliver T. Moses, said, "We have been fortunate to work alongside Mitchell for over a decade. Through our time together we have come to know him as somebody whose passion for healthcare innovation is matched by an unusual ability to turn bold concepts into marketable solutions. We could not be more pleased to be partnering with Mitchell and are excited to see how our portfolio companies will benefit from his wisdom and creativity."

Mr. Daitz said, "I'm thrilled to be continuing my relationship with the WindRose team and to share my experience as a healthcare entrepreneur and executive with their investment professionals and portfolio companies. Having most recently been a founder and CEO of a WindRose investment, I have experienced first-hand the value of having advisors by one's side when guiding a company through its early stages and onto a successful exit. I hope to be able to contribute to others in the same manner and look forward to helping the firm continue to partner with great companies that are bringing innovative, unique and cost-effective solutions to the healthcare market."

About Mitchell Daitz

Throughout his career, Mr. Daitz has distinguished himself as an architect and builder of organizations focused on bringing innovative healthcare services to the marketplace. He currently serves on the Board, and as an advisor to, three technology-enabled healthcare services businesses, Bluestone Physician Group, Workplace Options, and Cosan LLC.

Previously, Mr. Daitz was Co-founder, CEO and Executive Chairman of Vital Decisions, an organization dedicated to ensuring that the care of individuals experiencing a serious illness aligns with their values and changing preferences throughout every step of their health journey. Prior to Vital Decisions, he was co-founder and CEO of IntrinsiQ Research, a leading oncology electronic medical record and information company acquired by a private equity firm in 2006 and now a business unit of Amerisource Bergen. He was also the President of Datamonitor, Inc., an international healthcare market advisory firm, and management consultant with Deloitte Consulting. Mr. Daitz holds an engineering degree from Rutgers University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About WindRose Health Investors

WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose") makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email WindRose at info@windrose.com.

