Plant-Based Food Innovation Company TMRW Foods to Launch in Loblaws and Walmart

The rapidly growing brand is making its debut in the largest Canadian retailers this spring

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TMRW Foods, the plant-based food innovation company, announced today their upcoming launch with two national grocery retailers Loblaws and Walmart. The partnership will see TMRW's products available in 552 Loblaws and 232 Walmart stores across Canada. With this commitment, TMRW is set to gain 1900+ incremental distribution points, and will now be available in more than 1,000 stores in Canada.

TMRW is expected to be available on Loblaw shelves in March 2022 and TMRW's debut on Walmart shelves is expected for April 2022.

"In an increasingly crowded space, we've relentlessly innovated to have a differentiated offering that provides true value to our customers and consumers. Being provided the opportunity to be represented at this scale with some of the largest grocers in Canada, affirms our continued progress and reinforces our dedication to bringing better food to more people", says Dean Blignaut, TMRW Co-Founder & CEO.

TMRW's listed product line-up at Loblaw's will include TMRW Hickory Maple Sausage, TMRW Bratwurst Sausage, TMRW Lightly Seasoned Protein Shreds, and TMRW BBQ Protein Shreds.

TMRW's listed product line-up at Walmart will include TMRW Lightly Seasoned Protein Shreds, TMRW Buffalo Protein Shreds, and TMRW BBQ Protein Shreds.

About TMRW Foods

TMRW Foods is a Canadian producer of plant-based proteins, re-imagining how to feed people – today and tomorrow - out of their facility in British Columbia, Canada. TMRW products can be found in retailers across Canada, their local delivery platform available for Lower Mainland Vancouver, and online in the United States. All products are 100% plant-based, soy-free, and non-GMO, with new ranges being launched with their proprietary TMRW Protein that is also gluten-free.

For more information, visit tmrwfoods.com

