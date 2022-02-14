Victoria's Secret Launches The Love Cloud Collection, Focusing on A Whole New Level of Comfort

A powerful, first of its kind campaign for the brand features eighteen dynamic women from a myriad of backgrounds.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret today announced the debut of Love Cloud, a new collection of bras and panties centered around all-day comfort. A first of its kind campaign for the brand, the collection is modeled by eighteen dynamic women, reinforcing Victoria's Secret's commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women. This new collection launch is another milestone in Victoria's Secret's new vision, focused on continuing to support women. The inspiring women featured in the campaign include:



Victoria's Secret Launches New Love Cloud Collection (PRNewswire)

Adut Akech , Model

Celilo Miles, Nez Perce Tribe-Wildland Firefighter

Devyn Garcia , Model

Gia Kelsey , Design Consultant & Model

Hailey Bieber , Model

Imaan Hammam, Model

Jailyn Matthews , Set Medic and Pilates Professional

Jill Kortleve , Model

MaryAnn Elizabeth , Multidisciplinary Creative/Artist

Miriam Blanco , Actor/Model

Paloma Elsesser , Model

Sabina Karlsson , Model

Shalom Harlow , Model

Sofia Jirau , Model

Sylvia Buckler , Accessory Designer

Taylor Hill , Model

Valentina Sampaio , Model

Yacine Ndaw , Production Coordinator



"After listening to and being inspired by the real needs of our consumers, Love Cloud has been created as a collection that fits everyday comfort without sacrificing functionality or sexiness. With this new line, we are launching high quality bras and panties in shapes that fit women's daily needs, in our ongoing effort to develop products that champion women and support their individual journeys", says Janie Schaffer, Chief Design Officer for Victoria's Secret Lingerie.

"Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand's evolution. From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating", says Raúl Martinez, Head Creative Director of Victoria's Secret.



Love Cloud sets a new standard for sophisticated comfort, featuring a cloud-like pad and soft-to-the-touch fabric. Inspired to feel light as a cloud, this collection consists of smoothing technology to give sleek appearances and fully adjustable straps for all day comfort and flexibility. Launching with six silhouettes - the smooth demi, half-pad plunge, push-up plunge, smooth straight-neck lounge, demi front-close with lace back and sport - and three matching panties, including two styles that are fully adjustable – a first for the brand - the collection starts at $39.50 for bras and $16.50 for panties, and is available in sizes 32A-40DDD: XS-XXL. Love Cloud was built to be an elevated wardrobe essential to help find comfort in any day-to-day lifestyle.

Love Cloud is available nationwide in-stores and online at VictoriasSecret.com starting Thursday, February 17th.



