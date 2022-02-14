New Era Cap Announces Super Bowl LVI Champions Collection Celebrating the Los Angeles Rams

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official sideline cap for the National Football League, has launched its Super Bowl LVI Champions collection celebrating the L.A. Rams' second Super Bowl victory in franchise history and their first in the city of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Bowl LVI Champions Locker Room 9FORTY Snapback is available at neweracap.com. (PRNewswire)

From the hats they wore to celebrate in the locker room to the caps they'll sport on the parade route, the collection features several options that pay tribute to the champs.

NFL® SUPER BOWL™ LVI CHAMPIONS LOCKER ROOM 9FORTY® SNAPBACK: The all-black Maxweave Mesh cap features "Super Bowl™ Champions" boldly embroidered in grey on the front crown with the Rams' logo in the middle of the design. On the right side, the official Super Bowl™ LVI logo is embroidered, and on the rear, the Official NFL ® Shield logo is featured.

NFL ® SUPER BOWL™ LVI CHAMPIONS 59FIFTY®: The classic fitted, team-color cap features the Rams' logo across the front and the Official Super Bowl™ LVI Champions patch embroidered on the right side. This cap will also be available in four additional silhouettes – 9FORTY®, 39THIRTY®, 9TWENTY® and 9FIFTY®.

NFL ® SUPER BOWL™ LVI PARADE 9FORTY® STRETCH SNAP AND 9FIFTY® SNAPBACK : Constructed of black polyester, this cap features the Vince Lombardi Trophy™ on the front of the cap, with Super Bowl™ Champions written across the crown and LVI written on the top of the brim. The Rams' logo is embroidered on the right side of the cap, while the look is finalized with the Super Bowl™ LVI logo above the closure in the rear.

NFL® SUPER BOWL™ LVI PARADE POM KNIT: Constructed of black and grey acrylic yarn, this knit features a Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl™ LVI Champions patch on the front, along with Super Bowl™ Champions in grey on the crown. The rear of the knit features the Super Bowl™ LVI logo.

"When your team wins one of the most iconic championships on the planet, the moment deserves to be celebrated with fashion that fits the moment – and our Super Bowl LVI collection is fit for glory," said Tim Shanahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "This collection is the perfect way to encapsulate the L.A. Rams Super Bowl glory in their home stadium."

To view the collection, fans should visit neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 120 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

