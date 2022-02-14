Lufax Holding Ltd Enters MSCI China All Shares Index

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) is pleased to announce that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU), an associate company of the Group, has been selected for inclusion in the MSCI China All Shares Index. The inclusion will take effect after the market close on 28 February 2022.

The MSCI China All Shares Index is compiled by MSCI Inc., a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics based in the US. The index has been widely recognized as a benchmark for global institutional investors. The index covers listed companies with good operating performance and development potential and is one of the most commonly used indices by institutional investors. The inclusion of Lufax Holding Ltd in the MSCI China All Shares Index is recognition of the company's market value, industry position, overall performance and prospects by global investors. Lufax Holding Ltd is the only ADR (American Depositary Receipt) added in this round of adjustment of the MSCI China All Shares Index.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform. As an associate company of Ping An, it leverages Ping An's extensive experience in financial services and technology. Lufax Holding Ltd serves the financing needs of small and micro business owners and provides wealth management solutions to the fast growing middle class in China. In the third quarter of 2021, its total income increased by 21.8% to RMB15,924 million and net profit reached RMB4,115 million. Excluding the impact of a non-recurring adjustment in September, 2020, the adjusted net profit increased by 18.1% year-on-year.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 225 million retail customers and nearly 634 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. The Group is committed to becoming the world's leading integrated finance and healthcare service provider. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ping An ranked 6th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021 and ranked 16th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2021. Ping An also ranked 49th in the 2021 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

View original content:

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.