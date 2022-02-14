InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Stabilize a Ladder Outdoors (AAT-4626)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stable accessory for any ladder to ensure that the ladder cannot shift or slide during use," said an inventor, from Woodstock, Ga., "so I invented the LADDER ANCHOR. My design helps to maintain firm footing and it reduces ladder movement on ground surfaces."

The patent-pending invention provides added stability when using a ladder outdoors. In doing so, it prevents the ladder from sliding or shifting. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households, contractors, trade workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

