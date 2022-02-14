Advertise With Us
HEI REPORTS 2021 RESULTS

Full Year Net Income of $246.2 million and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)¹ of $2.25
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago

HONOLULU, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Highlights:

  • 24% consolidated EPS growth driven by solid performance at both utility and bank
  • Hawaiian Electric advanced strategic initiatives and delivered strong financial performance, while providing significant customer savings
  • Solid profitability and execution from American Savings Bank

1 Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported 2021 year-end consolidated net income for common stock of $246.2 million and EPS of $2.25 compared to $197.8 million and EPS of $1.81 for 2020.  For the fourth quarter of 2021, consolidated net income for common stock was $54.5 million and EPS was $0.50 compared to $50.5 million and EPS of $0.46 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

"We're proud of how our HEI companies performed in 2021 — financially, for the customers who rely on us, for our communities and for the long-term health of our state," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO. "Solid execution on strategic and operational initiatives in 2021 positioned us well to progress our priorities this year.

"Our utility's focus on cost efficiency enabled us to deliver $8 million in savings to customers in 2021. At year end we dedicated an additional $2 million to provide bill credits for eligible customers in need of support as our state continues its economic recovery. In addition, in 2021 we demonstrated our strong commitment to addressing climate change. We pledged to cut carbon emissions from power generation 70% by 2030, compared to a 2005 baseline, and achieve or exceed carbon neutrality by 2045. And together with our customers we reached one gigawatt of solar capacity on our system, an important milestone toward our goal. We look forward to continuing to work with stakeholders to build on this momentum.

"Our bank's results reflect strong performance by our teammates, solid credit quality, significant improvement in the Hawaii economy and robust earning asset growth. We made major strides in our digital transformation and remain focused on making banking easy anytime and anywhere for our customers," said Seu.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS2

Full Year Results:

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) full-year net income was $177.6 million, compared to $169.3 million in 2020, with the difference primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

  • $9 million higher net revenues relating to the rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) and annual revenue adjustment (ARA) mechanism, which included the customer dividend and an offset of $4 million ($6.6 million pre-tax) of management audit savings delivered to customers;
  • $4 million from lower enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation benefits to be returned to customers, as delivery of the Oahu ERP benefits commitment was completed in 2020;
  • $3 million higher other revenues from activities billed to third parties;
  • $2 million from higher performance incentive mechanisms (PIMs), primarily related to achievement of Interconnection Experience PIM objectives; and
  • $1 million higher allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC).
    These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:
  • $5 million from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency;
  • $3 million higher interest expense due to higher borrowings;
  • $3 million related to lower fuel efficiency due to planned maintenance outages; and
  • $1 million higher operation and maintenance costs, including $5 million related to more generating facility overhauls and maintenance work performed in 2021, partially offset by $4 million lower environmental reserves.

Fourth Quarter Results:

Hawaiian Electric's net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $42.0 million, compared to $43.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily driven by the following after-tax items:  (i) lower revenue from a timing change in target revenue recognition methodology, with target revenues recognized on an annual basis remaining unchanged, (ii) higher other operations and maintenance expense, partially offset by environmental reserves recorded in 2020, (iii) higher depreciation, (iv) lower fuel efficiency due to planned maintenance outages, and (v) higher interest expense. These items were partially offset by higher revenues from PIMs and the RAM and ARA mechanisms, which included the customer dividend and management audit savings delivered to customers.

2 Note: Utility amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using a current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75%.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

Full Year Results:

American Savings Bank's (American) full year 2021 net income was $101.2 million compared to $57.6 million in 2020.

Net interest income was $237.2 million compared to $233.5 million in 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher average earning assets driven by increased liquidity from continued strong deposit growth, lower cost of funds and higher fee income associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan portfolio. Noninterest income was $64.7 million compared to $78.1 million in 2020. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income and lower gains on sales of securities compared to 2020.

Results for 2021 included significant negative provision for credit losses of $25.8 million compared to provision for credit losses of $50.8 million in 2020. The negative provision for credit losses reflects favorable credit trends and significant economic improvement in 2021 compared to the prior year, and a slight shift in loan portfolio composition with growth in the real estate secured portfolio.

Noninterest expense was $197.2 million compared to $191.6 million in 2020. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to higher incentive compensation costs, reflecting the bank's strong 2021 performance, and higher data processing expense as the bank upgrades its technology and data capabilities to expand customer relationships, partially offset by lower COVID-19 related expenses.

As of December 31, 2021 and compared to December 31, 2020:

  • total earning assets were $8.5 billion, up 11.4%;
  • total loans were $5.2 billion, down 2.3%. Excluding PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio grew by 2.1%;
  • the investment securities portfolio was $3.1 billion, up 40.9% as growth in deposits continued to outpace loan growth; and
  • total deposits were $8.2 billion, up 10.6%. The average cost of funds was 0.06% for the full year 2021, ten basis points lower than the prior year.

American's return on average equity3 was 13.8% compared to 8.1% in 2020. Return on average assets was 1.15% compared to 0.74% in 2020.

Fourth Quarter Results:

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $22.1 million, compared to $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Results for the fourth quarter of 2021 included a negative provision for credit losses of $3.5 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Overall, American's return on average equity3 for the fourth quarter was 12.1%, compared to 10.3% in the linked quarter and 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 0.86% in the linked quarter and 0.77% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Please refer to American's news release issued on January 28, 2022 for additional information on American.

3 Bank return on average equity calculated using daily average common equity.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $32.7 million in 2021 compared to $29.1 million in 2020. The fourth quarter net loss of $9.6 million was $1.4 million higher than the prior year quarter. The greater net loss compared to the prior year and prior year quarter was primarily due to higher performance incentive compensation.

BOARD INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On February 11, 2022, HEI announced that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share from $0.34 per share, payable on March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2022 (ex-dividend date is February 23, 2022). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.40 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on February 11, 2022 of $41.29, HEI's dividend yield is 3.4%.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2022 GUIDANCE

HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its consolidated results and 2022 earnings guidance and outlook on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern).

To listen to the conference call, dial 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or 1-929-526-1599 (international) and enter passcode 718780. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under "Investor Relations," sub-heading "News and Events — Events and Presentations."

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through February 28, 2022. To access the audio replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.) or 44-204-525-0658 (international) and enter passcode 312244.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. Investors may sign up to receive e-mail alerts via the "Investor Relations" section of the website. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference.

Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

ABOUT HEI

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, American Savings Bank, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, American and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)




Three months ended
December 31


Years ended December 31

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues









Electric utility


$   693,394


$   571,095


$  2,539,636


$  2,265,320

Bank


75,799


80,415


306,398


313,511

Other


1,079


707


4,345


944

Total revenues


770,272


652,217


2,850,379


2,579,775

Expenses









Electric utility


625,826


502,822


2,260,078


1,996,770

Bank


47,755


62,002


178,195


251,702

Other


7,828


6,719


26,040


19,810

Total expenses


681,409


571,543


2,464,313


2,268,282

Operating income (loss)









Electric utility


67,568


68,273


279,558


268,550

Bank


28,044


18,413


128,203


61,809

Other


(6,749)


(6,012)


(21,695)


(18,866)

Total operating income


88,863


80,674


386,066


311,493

Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs


1,139


(240)


5,848


(3,210)

Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings


(23,833)


(22,220)


(94,363)


(88,694)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction


864


751


3,250


2,992

Allowance for equity funds used during construction


2,539


2,212


9,534


8,768

Gain on sale of investment securities, net




528


9,275

Income before income taxes


69,572


61,177


310,863


240,624

Income taxes


14,578


10,219


62,807


40,910

Net income


54,994


50,958


248,056


199,714

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries


473


473


1,890


1,890

Net income for common stock


$     54,521


$     50,485


$   246,166


$   197,824

Basic earnings per common share


$         0.50


$         0.46


$          2.25


$          1.81

Diluted earnings per common share


$         0.50


$         0.46


$          2.25


$          1.81

Dividends declared per common share


$         0.34


$         0.33


$          1.36


$          1.32

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding


109,311


109,181


109,282


109,140

Weighted-average shares assuming dilution


109,565


109,339


109,580


109,356

Net income (loss) for common stock by segment









Electric utility


$     42,041


$     43,041


$   177,642


$   169,340

Bank


22,129


15,658


101,234


57,583

Other


(9,649)


(8,214)


(32,710)


(29,099)

Net income for common stock


$     54,521


$     50,485


$   246,166


$   197,824

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.


$     42,101


$     49,940


$   194,897


$   216,599

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)






10.4


8.6

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)




Three months ended
December 31


Years ended December 31

($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues


$   693,394


$   571,095


$  2,539,636


$  2,265,320

Expenses









Fuel oil


197,104


124,560


644,349


515,274

Purchased power


179,974


143,070


670,494


568,749

Other operation and maintenance


126,232


125,361


475,412


474,192

Depreciation


57,347


55,498


229,469


222,733

Taxes, other than income taxes


65,169


54,333


240,354


215,822

Total expenses


625,826


502,822


2,260,078


1,996,770

Operating income


67,568


68,273


279,558


268,550

Allowance for equity funds used during construction


2,539


2,212


9,534


8,768

Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs


972


432


3,890


(763)

Interest expense and other charges, net


(18,321)


(17,026)


(72,447)


(67,794)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction


864


751


3,250


2,992

Income before income taxes


53,622


54,642


223,785


211,753

Income taxes


11,082


11,102


44,148


40,418

Net income


42,540


43,540


179,637


171,335

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries


229


229


915


915

Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric


42,311


43,311


178,722


170,420

Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric


270


270


1,080


1,080

Net income for common stock


$     42,041


$     43,041


$     177,642


$     169,340

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric


$     41,505


$     41,302


$     177,281


$     167,700

OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION









Kilowatthour sales (millions)









   Hawaiian Electric


1,592


1,624


6,170


6,183

   Hawaii Electric Light


270


257


1,044


978

   Maui Electric


273


260


1,047


959



2,135


2,141


8,261


8,120

Average fuel oil cost per barrel


$       94.78


$       58.19


$          80.06


$          63.00

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1






8.1


8.1










1 Simple average.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)




Three months ended 


Years ended December 31

(in thousands)


December 31,
2021


September 30,

2021


December 31,
2020


2021


2020

Interest and dividend income











Interest and fees on loans


$          48,384


$        49,445


$          52,629


$          198,802


$         214,134

Interest and dividends on investment securities


11,755


11,996


7,590


43,464


30,529

Total interest and dividend income


60,139


61,441


60,219


242,266


244,663

Interest expense











Interest on deposit liabilities


1,062


1,176


1,709


4,981


10,654

Interest on other borrowings


4


5


11


59


460

Total interest expense


1,066


1,181


1,720


5,040


11,114

Net interest income


59,073


60,260


58,499


237,226


233,549

Provision for credit losses


(3,458)


(1,725)


11,307


(25,825)


50,811

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


62,531


61,985


47,192


263,051


182,738

Noninterest income











Fees from other financial services


5,888


4,800


4,541


21,225


16,447

Fee income on deposit liabilities


4,634


4,262


4,217


16,663


16,059

Fee income on other financial products


2,003


2,124


1,773


8,770


6,381

Bank-owned life insurance


1,107


2,026


2,051


7,318


6,483

Mortgage banking income


1,808


1,272


7,801


9,305


23,734

Gain on sale of investment securities, net





528


9,275

Other income, net


220


283


(187)


851


(256)

Total noninterest income


15,660


14,767


20,196


64,660


78,123

Noninterest expense











Compensation and employee benefits


27,375


30,888


27,156


113,970


104,443

Occupancy


5,358


5,157


5,171


20,584


21,573

Data processing


4,472


4,278


3,717


17,634


14,769

Services


2,718


2,272


3,214


10,327


11,121

Equipment


2,521


2,373


2,371


9,510


9,001

Office supplies, printing and postage


1,145


1,072


1,046


4,239


4,623

Marketing


1,562


995


1,527


3,870


3,435

FDIC insurance


823


808


775


3,235


2,342

Other expense1


3,993


3,668


4,470


13,783


20,283

Total noninterest expense


49,967


51,511


49,447


197,152


191,590

Income before income taxes


28,224


25,241


17,941


130,559


69,271

Income taxes


6,095


5,976


2,283


29,325


11,688

Net income


$          22,129


$        19,265


$          15,658


$          101,234


$           57,583

Comprehensive income


$            9,840


$          7,581


$          18,306


$            48,506


$           81,191

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)









Return on average assets


0.97


0.86


0.77


1.15


0.74

Return on average equity


12.10


10.26


8.58


13.76


8.11

Return on average tangible common equity


13.63


11.52


9.67


15.49


9.17

Net interest margin


2.79


2.90


3.12


2.91


3.29

Efficiency ratio


66.86


68.66


62.83


65.31


61.47

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding


0.03


0.03


0.36


0.07


0.40

As of period end











Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment


0.86


0.97


0.89





Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding


1.36


1.48


1.90





Tangible common equity to tangible assets


7.1


7.3


7.9





Tier-1 leverage ratio


7.9


8.0


8.4





Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)


$              19.0


$            12.0


$                3.0


$                59.0


$               31.0

1

The fourth quarter of 2021, the third quarter of 2021 and year ended December 31, 2021 include approximately $0.1 million, $0.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. The fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 include approximately $0.6 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of certain significant direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. For 2020, these costs, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.5 million of compensation expense and $2.0 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Contact:

Julie R. Smolinski

Telephone: (808) 543-7300


Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability

           E-mail: ir@hei.com




