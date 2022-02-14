CUSTOMERS LOVE THESE USED-CAR DEALERS

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On this Valentine's Day, CARFAX is showing its love to dealers in its third annual Top-Rated Dealer Program. The 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of 4.6 stars, out of a possible five.

"CARFAX has nearly 3.3 million verified customer ratings and reviews," said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. "This isn't an 'everyone gets a trophy situation'; we are recognizing truly the best of the best when it comes to remarkable service and customer care. These dealers are top-rated based solely on verified reviews from their actual customers."

"We can definitely feel the love," said Gary Hu, with Aloha Group. "This is our third year receiving CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer. It's an unparalleled recognition because it carries the weight of the trusted CARFAX brand and it comes from direct customer feedback. We know our team works hard to provide truly exceptional customer service, so this honor helps differentiate us from our competitors."

This week, CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers around the country are learning that they've been honored. As winners, they have access to a suite of custom CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer digital assets that will help them share their excellent ratings from CARFAX.com in their online presence, including social media using #CARFAXtoprated. 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers will also be able to show off their recognition to customers on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide. The highly coveted #GoldenCARFOX will be arriving at winning dealers this spring.

New this year to the CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer program is The CARFAX 100, an award for dealers who have more than 100 reviews and an average of at least 4.9 stars. The list of this elite group of dealers is set to be released during the NADA Show in Las Vegas March 11-13.

CARFAX, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

