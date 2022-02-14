Berkshire Hills CEO to Discuss Digital Banking Transformation at KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB), the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a leading socially responsible community bank with branch locations in New England and New York announced that its CEO Nitin Mhatre will discuss Digital Banking Transformation at the KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium on Thursday, February 17 beginning at 1:10pm ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Berkshire CEO Mhatre will be joined by Narmi Co-Founder Nikhil Lakhanpal and KBW's Managing Director Mike Perito to discuss Berkshire's digital transformation journey. The Company will share lessons learned and how it's differentiating itself by combining its 175 years of personal banking expertise with leading fintech partnerships to deliver high customer satisfaction and a frictionless experience as part of its Berkshire's Exciting Strategic Transformation (BEST).

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly, and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families, and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $11.6 billion in assets and operates 106 branch offices in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Kevin Conn, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: KAConn@berkshirebank.com

Tel: (617) 641-9206

David Gonci, Capital Markets Director

Email: dgonci@berkshirebank.com

Tel: (413) 281-1973

MEDIA CONTACT

Alicia Jacobs, AVP Public Relations Officer

Email: communications@berkshirebank.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.