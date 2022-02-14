Ancora Helps Companies and Colleges to Address the Driver Shortage

ARLINGTON, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Education is doing its part to help ease the national shortage of professional truck drivers. Over the last year, Ancora has partnered with community colleges to launch successful CDL Class A training programs, and with Fortune 100 companies and government agencies to deliver CDL training for employees.

The trucking industry is the backbone of America's economy. Every year, trucks move nearly $800 billion in gross freight revenue, representing more than 80.4% of the nation's freight. However, a nationwide shortage of qualified drivers has had a significant impact in the supply chain, with more than 80,000 truck drivers needed to return the industry to the necessary employment levels.

Ancora Education is helping to address this shortfall. With a team of qualified instructors at the forefront, Ancora trains individuals how to safely operate and maintain tractor trailer vehicles. Ancora's curriculum follows the new rules for Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) as established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which went into effect on February 7, 2022. Ancora's model is flexible, as they have developed courses for community colleges as well as training and upskilling for employees of various businesses.

"We are honored to be a part of the effort to mitigate the challenges facing the freight industry," said Bill Nance, CEO of Ancora Education. "Firstly, we provide a way for businesses to strengthen their existing driver teams by training their new hires as well as experienced employees. Secondly, we help community colleges expand the courses available to their students. As the tuition for four-year colleges continue to increase, trucking offers a path towards a rewarding career for people who might not want to pursue a formal degree."

The shortage of drivers means companies are offering salaries well above national averages. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics lists the national mean wage as $56,3101. By comparison, according to Indeed.com, the average wage for an entry-level CDL-A driver is over $72,0002, which doesn't include possible benefits, bonuses, and other perks companies are extending to attract new talent.

