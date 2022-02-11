How the Power of Three Leads to a More Sustainable Fitness Lifestyle

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime marathon runner and fitness instructor Stu Fisher reflects back on his years of training and recalls early on being very prescriptive and by the book. He put the time in, ran the miles and finished the race, but found himself in a lengthy recovery period and prone to injuries. It wasn't until he started teaching at Studio Three, a boutique fitness studio in Chicago that encompasses three modalities under the same roof: Interval, Cycle, and Yoga, that he discovered the importance of diversifying his routine to improve overall strength, endurance and recovery time.

"Studio Three opened my eyes to an entire new way of looking at fitness."

"Studio Three opened my eyes to an entire new way of looking at fitness. I was introduced to two new modalities at Studio Three that I hadn't explored previously, and I dove right in." Fisher continues, "I'm not going to lie, at first it was a complete shock to my body! As a cycling instructor, I exercise nearly every day, but that first yoga class tested my strength and balance. I knew I had more work to do, and my journey was only just beginning."

Fisher attributes his superior performance to training at Studio Three. Not only are his energy levels up, but his marathon time has improved and his recovery time post-race is much shorter.

"Cycle, interval and yoga all complement each other and create a well-rounded total body experience – both physically and mentally," Fisher says. "You can see and feel the results of what they champion. I'm a better athlete now than I ever was before, and I attribute that to the lifestyle that Studio Three introduced me to. With the power of three, I have more energy, I am stronger, faster and sleep better than ever! I wouldn't train any other way."

About Studio Three

Studio Three encompasses three unique, elite fitness studios under the same roof: Interval, Cycle, and Yoga. All three disciplines are versatile and can be tailored to the fitness level of any individual. Studio Three is the first of its kind boutique fitness mecca that takes these top-notch disciplines and combines them so you can have one membership and a common community.

