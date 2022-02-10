Runway Growth Capital Announces a Senior Secured Term Loan of $30 Million to EPIC IO Technologies

WOODSIDE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced the close of a senior secured term loan commitment of $30 million to EPIC IO Technologies , a global leader in solving Big Data challenges in multiple markets, by leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and 4G/5G wireless connectivity through its open and vendor-agnostic platform, DeepInsights™.

The growing Runway venture debt portfolio seeks to capitalize on market opportunities where large, established businesses such as EPIC IO Technologies can benefit from debt financing to invest in capital efficient growth.

"We are seeing increasing demand for growth financing from established businesses like EPIC IO Technologies, who have proven technology, a good market-fit, and a solid customer base," said Mark Donnelly, Managing Director, Head of Origination at Runway Growth Capital. "As private equity-backed companies look to better understand how flexible loan options may serve their business needs, Runway is stepping in to educate the market and enable them to achieve their goals for growth."

Donnelly continued, "We are thrilled to include EPIC IO Technologies in Runway's portfolio of innovative companies and support their effort to develop and deliver the world-class technology that will safely and securely shape our world."

"This injection of capital will help us not only get to the next level but arrive in a meaningful way," said Ken Mills, CEO of EPIC IO Technologies. "Runway is an experienced growth partner capable of structuring the right loan to meet the working capital demand we face in the IOT space, in order to rapidly build into the next chapter of EPIC IO Technologies."

"EPIC IO Technologies confronts enormous growth opportunities in its mission to create a safer, smarter, more connected world," said Ke Ding of DFW Capital Partners. "Runway is an ideal partner to provide sophisticated debt growth capital to EPIC IO Technologies to tackle those opportunities. With DFW Capital and Runway's support, EPIC IO Technologies will continue its buildout of platform IP and infrastructure, continue to drive customer satisfaction and delight, and continue to deliver tangible, robust, and meaningful real-world solutions to customers via its end-to-end IoT solutions."

About EPIC IO Technologies

EPIC IO Technologies, headquartered in Fort Mill, SC is an international technology holding company focused on wireless connectivity, innovative enriched-data analytics platforms, and outcome-based technology solutions powered by IoT and AI. For more information, visit www.EPICIO.com

About DFW Capital

DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. The firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on healthcare and outsourced technology-enabled business and industrial support services. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in both building leading companies and recognizing attractive returns for its investors. DFW is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.dfwcapital.com .

