PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA ANNOUNCES 2022 AWARD WINNERS

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, is proud to announce the highly anticipated winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards. With winners across 40 distinct categories, the products are awarded Product of the Year for outstanding innovation through a national survey of 40,000 American shoppers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

In an ever-changing consumer landscape, the annual Product of the Year Awards are a go-to resource for those looking to find the best new products on the market, whether they're shopping online or in-store. With a distinctive red seal that is globally recognized as the vote of confidence from consumers themselves, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that these products demonstrate the utmost innovation in their respective categories, whether in function, design, packaging or ingredients.

"Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we're prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they're looking for."

For over 30 years globally and 14 years in the USA, Product of the Year has served as the stage for brands to showcase exceptional quality and innovation. As an annual benchmark that forecasts the trends in store for the year ahead, this year's winners reflect the things that everyday consumers value most—from personal care, health and wellness essentials to the latest food and beverage options and beyond.

The 40 winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Award include:

Alcoholic Beverage | ALDI-exclusive Peaks and Tides Pinot Noir – ALDI

All-Purpose Disinfectant | OxiClean Daily Clean Multi-Purpose Disinfectant – Church & Dwight

Bakery | ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Garlic Knots – ALDI

Bathroom Cleaning | 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner – P&G

Breakfast | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Brioche or French Toast Bagels – ALDI

Candy Bar | Kinder Bueno Mini – Ferrero USA

CBD Gummies | Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies – Charlotte's Web, Inc.

CBD Ingestible | cbdMD Drink Mix – cbdMD

CBD Pet | CBD Daily Chewies by D Oh Gee™ – D Oh Gee™

Cheese | ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Cracker Cuts: Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Gouda, Extra Sharp Yellow Cheddar – ALDI

Coffee & Tea | Joyba™ Bubble Tea – Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Cold & Allergy | Allegra Hives – SANOFI US

Convenience Meal | ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Hawaiian or Coconut Thai Chicken – ALDI

Dips & Condiments | ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Mexicali and Street Corn Dip – ALDI

Disinfecting Wipes | LYSOL® Biodegradable Disinfecting Wipes - Fresh Citrus 70ct – Reckitt

Dog Care | CESAR WHOLESOME BOWLS – Mars

First Aid | Nexcare Duo Bandages – 3M

Fruit Snack | Del Monte® Fruit Cups with Infusions – Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Functional Beverage | CVS Health Adult Electrolyte Cherry Pomegranate – CVS Health

Hair Styling | göt2b Glued 2-in-1 Spray Wax – Henkel

Hot & Spicy Snack | Takis Blue Heat – Barcel USA

Laundry | Persil Active Scent Boost – Henkel

Low Carb Bread | Aunt Millie's Bakeries® Live Carb Smart® – Aunt Millie's Bakeries

Meatless | Quorn Meatless Homestyle & Kickin' ChiQin Cutlets – Quorn Foods

Oral Care | LISTERINE® SMART RINSE® Kids Anticavity Mouthwash, Bubble Blast, 500 mL – Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Outdoor Cooking | Kingsford Hardwood Pellets – The Clorox Company

Pain Relief | TYLENOL Dissolve Packs – Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Personal Cleansing | Dial® Clean + Gentle Body Wash – Henkel

Pest Control | STEM – SC Johnson

Plant-Based Food | Plant-Based Cheeze Shreds – Daiya

Probiotics | Bio-K+ Extra Cognition with Cereboost® – Bio-K+ International Inc.

RTD Cocktail | Captain Morgan Captain's Cocktails – Diageo

Salty Snack | ALDI-exclusive Clancy's Pub Style Pretzels – ALDI

Skin Care | Gold Bond Crepe Corrector Age Defense Lotion – Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Soft Drink | Pepsi Mango – PepsiCo

Spirits | Tanqueray Sevilla Orange – Diageo

Sugar Confections | NERDS Gummy Clusters – Ferrara

Sustainable Home Essentials | Dial® Concentrated Refills – Henkel

Vitamins | Nature's Bounty Jelly Bean Vitamins – Nestle Health Science U.S.

Wellness | Live Better Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies – CVS Health

The 40 winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards will be celebrated in a segment on DailyMailTV this afternoon and on DailyMail.com. Shoppers nationwide can also enter to win a bundle of the 40 winning products in a Product of the Year sweepstakes hosted in partnership with DailyMailTV. For more details, visit the Product of the Year website, here.

As a resource for shoppers nationwide, the 2022 Product of the Year winners are highlighted in a shoppable article created in partnership with WomansDay.com, the online destination for the Hearst-owned Woman's Day brand, and Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News and Convenience Store News.

For additional information about the 2022 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com and follow along on social media with #POYUSA2022 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

