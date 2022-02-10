Group 1 Automotive Announces Record 4Q21 & FY21 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 202 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported the highest fourth quarter revenue and earnings per share in company history.

"The record profits achieved in 2021 were a function of an agile management team responding to constant challenges created by the pandemic, along with a very powerful service operation and strong cost control," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite these choppy operational waters, I am very pleased that we were able to dramatically increase the size of our company with the acquisition of $2.5 billion in additional annual revenues, while at the same time returning significant capital to our shareholders via share repurchases. The acquisition of the Prime Auto Group in the northeastern U.S., along with the pending sale of our Brazilian operations, which is scheduled to close in Q2, puts us in a strong position to continue this type of flexible capital allocation in the year ahead."

Financial Reporting Revisions for Pending Disposition of Brazilian Operations

On November 12, 2021, the Company announced the expected disposition of its Brazilian operations. Until closing, the related assets, liabilities and operating results will be reported as discontinued operations and excluded from continuing operations for all periods presented. As a result of the transaction, the Company will no longer report Brazil as a separate reportable segment and will only present the remaining United States and United Kingdom reportable segments. Corporate-related overhead costs are recorded separately and included in consolidated continuing operations. The sale is expected to result in a non-cash loss of $77.5 million, due to non-cash historical foreign exchange translation adjustments of $125.7 million recorded within Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, which are required to be recognized in earnings upon sale of a foreign entity. The Brazilian Real ("BRL") to U.S. Dollar ("USD") foreign exchange rate devalued from the date of our original acquisition, from approximately $1 USD to $2 BRL in February 2013 to approximately $1 USD to $5 BRL in December 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results Overview – Continuing and Discontinued Operations

Fourth quarter 2021 ("current quarter") and full year 2021 ("current year") net income were $87.1 million and $552.1 million, respectively. Current quarter and current year adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) were $171.7 million and $642.1 million, respectively.

Current quarter and current year diluted earnings per common share were $4.84 and $30.11, respectively. Current quarter and current year adjusted diluted earnings per common share (a non-GAAP measure) were $9.54 and $35.02, respectively.

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Overview – Continuing Operations

Current quarter total revenues were $3.5 billion, a 19.4% increase compared to total revenues of $2.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 ("prior year quarter").

Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $163.2 million, a 65.2% increase compared to net income from continuing operations of $98.8 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $169.9 million, a 64.8% increase compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations of $103.1 million for the prior year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $9.06, a 69.0% increase over diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $5.36 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was an all-time quarterly record of $9.43, a 68.6% increase over adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $5.59 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter and prior year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations excludes adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.10 and $0.07, respectively.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP measure) Reported: 4Q21 Change 4Q21 Change Total revenues $3.5B +19.4% $3.1B +9.3% Total gross profit ("GP") $671.2M +42.5% $607.1M +30.8% New Vehicle ("NV") Gross Margin ("GM") 11.5% +5.0% 11.6% +5.1% NV units sold 35,573 (3.5)% 31,441 (13.6)% NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $5,441 +98.5% $5,473 +100.3% Used vehicle ("UV") GM 8.0% +2.0% 7.9% +1.9% UV units sold 37,298 +10.2% 34,088 +2.2% UV GP PRU $2,428 +71.4% $2,421 +69.4% Parts & service ("P&S") GP $ $232.2M +20.5% $210.6M +11.2% P&S GM 52.9% (1.8)% 52.7% (1.9)% Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $150.1M +17.6% $137.6M +9.0% F&I GP PRU $2,060 +14.1% $2,099 +16.0% Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 62.7% +107bps 62.3% -26bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 61.9% -141bps 61.2% -189bps

Full Year 2021 Results Overview — Continuing Operations

Current year total revenues were $13.5 billion, a 27.2% increase compared to total revenues of $10.6 billion for the full year 2020 ("prior year").

Current year net income from continuing operations was $625.4 million, a 110.8% increase compared to net income from continuing operations of $296.7 million for the prior year. Full year 2021 adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $633.7 million, a 90.3% increase compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations of $333.0 million for the prior year.

Current year diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $34.11, a 112.3% increase over diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $16.06 for the prior year. Current year adjusted net income per diluted common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $34.55, a 91.6% increase over adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $18.03 for the prior year. Current year and prior year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations excludes adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.46 and $0.03, respectively.

Full Year 2021 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: FY21 Change FY21 Change Total revenues $13.5B +27.2% $13.0B +24.1% Total GP $2.4B +40.7% $2.4B +37.4% NV GM 9.4% +3.5% 9.3% +3.5% NV units sold 146,072 +8.4% 140,113 +5.2% NV GP PRU $4,181 +76.4% $4,167 +75.9% UV GM 8.0% +1.3% 8.0% +1.2% UV units sold 161,857 +17.7% 156,251 +15.3% UV GP PRU $2,189 +46.8% $2,182 +45.4% P&S GP $869.4M +18.0% $836.3M +15.5% P&S GM 54.6% +0.4% 54.6% +0.4% F&I revenues $581.4M +25.6% $565.1M +23.4% F&I GP PRU $1,888 +11.0% $1,907 +11.9% SG&A expenses as a % of GP 60.5% -512bps 60.2% -541bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 60.3% -517bps 59.9% -525bps

Share Repurchase

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 978,348 shares at an average price per common share of $196.20, for a total of $191.9 million. During the current year, the Company repurchased 1,103,417 common shares, representing approximately 6.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares, at an average price of $190.82, for a total of $210.6 million. The Company has $74.3 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 17.2 million common shares outstanding. Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Corporate Development - Fourth Quarter 2021

In October 2021, the Company acquired two dealerships in Texas and one in California, which are expected to generate approximately $235 million in annualized revenues.

In November 2021, the Company completed the purchase of substantially all the assets, including real estate, of 28 Prime Automotive Group dealerships (41 franchises) and three collision centers. These stores are anticipated to generate $1.8 billion in annual revenues. The Company also announced the pending sale of its Brazilian operations in November 2021. This sale is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Corporate Development - Full Year 2021

In the current year, Group 1 has completed acquisitions representing an expected $2.5 billion of acquired annual revenues, inclusive of the activity noted above, growing the Company's portfolio by 58 franchises, and the Company also disposed of six franchises, which generated approximately $155 million in trailing-twelve-month revenues. These transactions represent a net $2.3 billion of expected acquired annual revenues.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter & full year 2021 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at group1auto.com, then click on 'Investor Relations' and then 'Events' or through this link: group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 202 automotive dealerships, 268 franchises, and 46 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 34 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 on our business, (j) the impacts of any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (l) the risk that proposed transactions will not be consummated in a timely manner, and (m) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,676.2



$ 1,552.0



$ 124.1



8.0 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,136.6



806.5



330.0



40.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

87.7



83.1



4.6



5.6 % Parts and service sales

439.0



352.7



86.3



24.5 % Finance, insurance and other, net

150.1



127.7



22.4



17.6 % Total revenues

3,489.6



2,922.0



567.6



19.4 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

1,482.6



1,451.0



31.6



2.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,046.0



758.6



287.4



37.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

82.9



81.4



1.5



1.9 % Parts and service sales

206.8



159.9



46.8



29.3 % Total cost of sales

2,818.3



2,450.9



367.4



15.0 % GROSS PROFIT

671.2



471.1



200.1



42.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

420.9



290.4



130.5



44.9 % Depreciation and amortization expense

20.6



18.7



1.9



10.1 % Asset impairments

—



13.9



(13.9)



(100.0) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

229.7



148.1



81.6



55.1 % Floorplan interest expense

7.2



8.4



(1.2)



(14.7) % Other interest expense, net

16.0



13.4



2.6



19.3 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

206.5



126.2



80.3



63.6 % Provision for income taxes

43.3



27.4



15.9



57.8 % Net income from continuing operations

163.2



98.8



64.4



65.2 % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

(76.1)



1.3



(77.4)



(5,973.6) % NET INCOME

$ 87.1



$ 100.1



$ (13.0)



(13.0) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

2.9



3.6



(0.6)



(18.0) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 84.2



$ 96.5



$ (12.4)



(12.8) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 9.06



$ 5.36



$ 3.70



69.0 % Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ (4.23)



$ 0.07



$ (4.31)



(6,121.9) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 4.84



$ 5.43



$ (0.60)



(11.0) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

17.4



17.8



(0.4)



(2.1) % Weighted average participating securities

0.6



0.7



—



(7.4) % Total weighted average shares

18.0



18.4



(0.4)



(2.3) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

21.0 %

21.7 %

(0.8) %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)























Years Ended December 31,





2021

2020

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:

















New vehicle retail sales

$ 6,504.8



$ 5,428.4



$ 1,076.3



19.8 % Used vehicle retail sales

4,438.8



3,055.6



1,383.2



45.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

365.7



295.8



69.9



23.6 % Parts and service sales

1,591.2



1,357.4



233.7



17.2 % Finance, insurance and other, net

581.4



463.0



118.5



25.6 % Total revenues

13,481.9



10,600.2



2,881.7



27.2 % COST OF SALES:



















New vehicle retail sales

5,894.0



5,109.1



784.9



15.4 % Used vehicle retail sales

4,084.6



2,850.7



1,233.9



43.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

340.9



285.6



55.3



19.3 % Parts and service sales

721.8



620.8



101.0



16.3 % Total cost of sales

11,041.2



8,866.1



2,175.1



24.5 % GROSS PROFIT

2,440.7



1,734.1



706.6



40.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,477.2



1,138.2



338.9



29.8 % Depreciation and amortization expense

77.4



73.5



3.9



5.3 % Asset impairments

1.7



26.7



(25.0)



(93.6) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

884.4



495.7



388.7



78.4 % Floorplan interest expense

27.6



39.2



(11.6)



(29.5) % Other interest expense, net

55.8



61.9



(6.1)



(9.8) % Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



13.7



(13.7)



(100.0) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

800.9



380.8



420.1



110.3 % Provision for income taxes

175.5



84.2



91.3



108.5 % Net income from continuing operations

625.4



296.7



328.8



110.8 % Net loss from discontinued operations

(73.3)



(10.2)



(63.1)



619.6 % NET INCOME

$ 552.1



$ 286.5



$ 265.6



92.7 % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

18.5



10.3



8.3



80.4 % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 533.6



$ 276.2



$ 257.4



93.2 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 34.11



$ 16.06



$ 18.04



112.3 % Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations

$ (4.00)



$ (0.55)



$ (3.45)



623.5 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 30.11



$ 15.51



$ 14.60



94.1 % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

17.7



17.8



(0.1)



(0.5) % Weighted average participating securities

0.6



0.7



—



(6.9) % Total weighted average shares

18.3



18.5



(0.1)



(0.7) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

21.9 %

22.1 %

(0.2) %







Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Consolidated (Unaudited)





















December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14.9

$ 69.0

$ (54.0)

(78.4) % Inventories, net

$ 1,073.1

$ 1,446.4

$ (373.3)

(25.8) % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 531.0

$ 1,087.2

$ (556.2)

(51.2) % Total debt

$ 2,035.7

$ 1,336.6

$ 699.2

52.3 % Total equity

$ 1,825.2

$ 1,449.6

$ 375.7

25.9 % (1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $271.9 and $176.4, respectively.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:











United States

81.6 %

83.0 %

80.9 %

78.0 % United Kingdom

18.4 %

17.0 %

19.1 %

22.0 %

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:











Toyota/Lexus

21.5 %

26.3 %

24.6 %

23.6 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

13.8 %

13.8 %

15.4 %

15.5 % BMW/MINI

15.5 %

11.1 %

12.3 %

11.0 % Ford/Lincoln

9.7 %

10.3 %

8.9 %

10.9 % Honda/Acura

8.5 %

8.2 %

8.6 %

8.1 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick/Cadillac

5.7 %

8.4 %

6.6 %

7.9 % Nissan

6.1 %

4.9 %

5.8 %

5.3 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

4.7 %

4.5 %

5.3 %

4.5 % Mercedes-Benz/smart/Sprinter

5.3 %

5.0 %

4.8 %

5.4 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM

5.0 %

4.6 %

4.3 %

4.3 % Jaguar/Land Rover

1.1 %

1.6 %

1.6 %

2.0 % Other

3.0 %

1.4 %

1.8 %

1.5 %



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):







Consolidated







New vehicle inventory

12

53 Used vehicle inventory

42

36 U.S.







New vehicle inventory

9

48 Used vehicle inventory

36

32 U.K.







New vehicle inventory

33

102 Used vehicle inventory

66

52 (1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period Results

Constant

Currency % Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,676.2



$ 1,552.0



$ 124.1



8.0 %



$ 6.4

7.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,136.6



806.5



330.0



40.9 %





6.2

40.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 87.7



83.1



4.6



5.6 %





0.8

4.7 % Total used 1,224.3



889.6



334.7



37.6 %





7.0

36.8 % Parts and service sales 439.0



352.7



86.3



24.5 %





1.3

24.1 % F&I, net 150.1



127.7



22.4



17.6 %





0.3

17.4 % Total revenues $ 3,489.6



$ 2,922.0



$ 567.6



19.4 %



$ 14.9

18.9 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 193.6



$ 101.1



$ 92.5



91.5 %



$ 0.3

91.2 % Used vehicle retail sales 90.6



47.9



42.6



88.9 %





0.5

87.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 4.8



1.7



3.1



NM







0.1

NM

Total used 95.4



49.6



45.7



92.2 %





0.6

90.9 % Parts and service sales 232.2



192.7



39.5



20.5 %





0.8

20.1 % F&I, net 150.1



127.7



22.4



17.6 %





0.3

17.4 % Total gross profit $ 671.2



$ 471.1



$ 200.1



42.5 %



$ 1.9

42.1 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 11.5 %

6.5 %

5.0 %













Used vehicle retail sales 8.0 %

5.9 %

2.0 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 5.5 %

2.0 %

3.4 %













Total used 7.8 %

5.6 %

2.2 %













Parts and service sales 52.9 %

54.6 %

(1.8) %













Total gross margin 19.2 %

16.1 %

3.1 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 35,573



36,870



(1,297)



(3.5) %









Retail used vehicles sold 37,298



33,843



3,455



10.2 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 8,218



10,441



(2,223)



(21.3) %









Total used 45,516



44,284



1,232



2.8 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 47,119



$ 42,095



$ 5,024



11.9 %



$ 179

11.5 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,472



$ 23,831



$ 6,641



27.9 %



$ 166

27.2 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,441



$ 2,741



$ 2,700



98.5 %



$ 8

98.2 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 2,428



$ 1,416



$ 1,012



71.4 %



$ 13

70.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 585



$ 161



$ 423



NM





$ 16

NM

Total used $ 2,095



$ 1,120



$ 975



87.0 %



$ 14

85.8 % F&I PRU $ 2,060



$ 1,806



$ 254



14.1 %



$ 3

13.9 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 420.9



$ 290.4



$ 130.5



44.9 %



$ 1.5

44.4 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 415.8



$ 298.5



$ 117.3



39.3 %



$ 1.4

38.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 62.7 %

61.6 %

1.1 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 61.9 %

63.4 %

(1.4) %













Operating margin % 6.6 %

5.1 %

1.5 %













Adjusted operating margin % (1) 6.7 %

5.3 %

1.5 %













Pretax margin % 5.9 %

4.3 %

1.6 %













Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 6.2 %

4.5 %

1.6 %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 7.2



$ 8.4



$ (1.2)



(14.7) %



$ —

(15.0) % Less: Floorplan assistance (2) 13.6



14.3



(0.7)



(5.0) %





—

(5.0) % Net floorplan expense $ (6.4)



$ (5.9)



$ (0.5)









$ —



Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1) $ 3.8



$ 8.4



$ (4.6)



(54.8) %



$ —

(55.0) %



(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on Current

Period

Results

Constant Currency

% Change Revenues:

























New vehicle retail sales $ 6,504.8



$ 5,428.4



$ 1,076.3



19.8 %



$ 77.3

18.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 4,438.8



3,055.6



1,383.2



45.3 %



68.2

43.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 365.7



295.8



69.9



23.6 %



8.1

20.9 % Total used 4,804.6



3,351.4



1,453.1



43.4 %



76.3

41.1 % Parts and service sales 1,591.2



1,357.4



233.7



17.2 %



14.0

16.2 % F&I, net 581.4



463.0



118.5



25.6 %



3.6

24.8 % Total revenues $ 13,481.9



$ 10,600.2



$ 2,881.7



27.2 %



$ 172.1

25.6 % Gross profit:

























New vehicle retail sales $ 610.8



$ 319.4



$ 291.4



91.3 %



$ 4.9

89.7 % Used vehicle retail sales 354.2



205.0



149.3



72.8 %



4.5

70.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 24.9



10.2



14.7



144.2 %



0.6

138.7 % Total used 379.1



215.1



164.0



76.2 %



5.1

73.9 % Parts and service sales 869.4



736.7



132.7



18.0 %



8.4

16.9 % F&I, net 581.4



463.0



118.5



25.6 %



3.6

24.8 % Total gross profit $ 2,440.7



$ 1,734.1



$ 706.6



40.7 %



$ 21.9

39.5 % Gross margin:

























New vehicle retail sales 9.4 %

5.9 %

3.5 %















Used vehicle retail sales 8.0 %

6.7 %

1.3 %















Used vehicle wholesale sales 6.8 %

3.4 %

3.4 %















Total used 7.9 %

6.4 %

1.5 %















Parts and service sales 54.6 %

54.3 %

0.4 %















Total gross margin 18.1 %

16.4 %

1.7 %















Units sold:

























Retail new vehicles sold 146,072



134,706



11,366



8.4 %









Retail used vehicles sold 161,857



137,502



24,355



17.7 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 39,486



40,330



(844)



(2.1) %









Total used 201,343



177,832



23,511



13.2 %









Average sales price per unit sold:

























New vehicle retail $ 44,531



$ 40,298



$ 4,233



10.5 %



$ 529

9.2 % Used vehicle retail $ 27,424



$ 22,223



$ 5,202



23.4 %



$ 421

21.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:

























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,181



$ 2,371



$ 1,811



76.4 %



$ 34

75.0 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 2,189



$ 1,491



$ 698



46.8 %



$ 28

45.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 630



$ 253



$ 377



149.4 %



$ 14

143.8 % Total used $ 1,883



$ 1,210



$ 673



55.6 %



$ 25

53.6 % F&I PRU $ 1,888



$ 1,701



$ 187



11.0 %



$ 12

10.3 % Other:

























SG&A expenses $ 1,477.2



$ 1,138.2



$ 338.9



29.8 %



$ 15.2

28.4 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 1,470.7



$ 1,134.5



$ 336.2



29.6 %



$ 15.0

28.3 % SG&A as % gross profit 60.5 %

65.6 %

(5.1) %















Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 60.3 %

65.4 %

(5.2) %















Operating margin % 6.6 %

4.7 %

1.9 %















Adjusted operating margin % (1) 6.6 %

5.0 %

1.7 %















Pretax margin % 5.9 %

3.6 %

2.3 %















Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 6.0 %

4.0 %

2.0 %















Floorplan expense:

























Floorplan interest expense $ 27.6



$ 39.2



$ (11.6)



(29.5) %



$ 0.4

(30.5) % Less: Floorplan assistance (2) 54.2



47.3



6.9



14.5 %





—

14.5 % Net floorplan expense $ (26.5)



$ (8.1)



$ (18.5)











$ 0.4



Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1) $ 22.9



$ 39.2



$ (16.4)



(41.8) %



$ 0.4

(42.8) %



(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,412.5



$ 1,330.3



$ 82.3



6.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

874.6



629.1



245.5



39.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

52.6



47.3



5.3



11.1 % Total used

927.2



676.4



250.8



37.1 % Parts and service sales

379.4



297.4



82.0



27.6 % F&I, net

135.6



116.1



19.4



16.7 % Total revenues

$ 2,854.7



$ 2,420.1



$ 434.5



18.0 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 170.8



$ 88.8



$ 82.0



92.3 % Used vehicle retail sales

71.0



37.1



33.9



91.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

3.7



1.6



2.2



139.6 % Total used

74.8



38.6



36.1



93.4 % Parts and service sales

197.1



161.3



35.7



22.1 % F&I, net

135.6



116.1



19.4



16.7 % Total gross profit

$ 578.1



$ 404.9



$ 173.2



42.8 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

12.1 %

6.7 %

5.4 %



Used vehicle retail sales

8.1 %

5.9 %

2.2 %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

7.1 %

3.3 %

3.8 %



Total used

8.1 %

5.7 %

2.3 %



Parts and service sales

51.9 %

54.3 %

(2.3) %



Total gross margin

20.3 %

16.7 %

3.5 %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

29,028



30,610



(1,582)



(5.2) % Retail used vehicles sold

29,266



26,917



2,349



8.7 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

4,986



6,307



(1,321)



(20.9) % Total used

34,252



33,224



1,028



3.1 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 48,661



$ 43,459



$ 5,202



12.0 % Used vehicle retail

$ 29,883



$ 23,371



$ 6,513



27.9 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 5,883



$ 2,901



$ 2,982



102.8 % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 2,427



$ 1,378



$ 1,049



76.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 748



$ 247



$ 501



NM

Total used

$ 2,182



$ 1,163



$ 1,019



87.6 % F&I PRU

$ 2,325



$ 2,018



$ 307



15.2 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 352.0



$ 241.0



$ 110.9



46.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 346.8



$ 246.9



$ 99.9



40.5 % SG&A as % gross profit

60.9 %

59.5 %

1.4 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

60.0 %

61.0 %

(1.0) %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Years Ended December 31,



2021

2020

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 5,371.4



$ 4,406.6



$ 964.9



21.9 % Used vehicle retail sales

3,356.3



2,348.5



1,007.8



42.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

232.2



169.4



62.7



37.0 % Total used

3,588.5



2,517.9



1,070.5



42.5 % Parts and service sales

1,361.4



1,162.6



198.8



17.1 % F&I, net

525.0



416.3



108.6



26.1 % Total revenues

$ 10,846.3



$ 8,503.4



$ 2,342.9



27.6 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 533.4



$ 272.4



$ 261.0



95.8 % Used vehicle retail sales

281.8



162.8



118.9



73.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

17.3



7.7



9.6



123.9 % Total used

299.0



170.5



128.5



75.3 % Parts and service sales

732.1



626.8



105.4



16.8 % F&I, net

525.0



416.3



108.6



26.1 % Total gross profit

$ 2,089.5



$ 1,486.0



$ 603.5



40.6 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

9.9 %

6.2 %

3.7 %



Used vehicle retail sales

8.4 %

6.9 %

1.5 %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

7.4 %

4.6 %

2.9 %



Total used

8.3 %

6.8 %

1.6 %



Parts and service sales

53.8 %

53.9 %

(0.1) %



Total gross margin

19.3 %

17.5 %

1.8 %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

118,211



105,022



13,189



12.6 % Retail used vehicles sold

125,409



108,411



16,998



15.7 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

24,790



24,679



111



0.4 % Total used

150,199



133,090



17,109



12.9 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 45,439



$ 41,959



$ 3,481



8.3 % Used vehicle retail

$ 26,763



$ 21,663



$ 5,100



23.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,512



$ 2,593



$ 1,918



74.0 % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 2,247



$ 1,502



$ 745



49.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 697



$ 313



$ 384



122.9 % Total used

$ 1,991



$ 1,281



$ 710



55.4 % F&I PRU

$ 2,155



$ 1,951



$ 204



10.5 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 1,234.9



$ 947.0



$ 287.9



30.4 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 1,229.6



$ 942.3



$ 287.3



30.5 % SG&A as % gross profit

59.1 %

63.7 %

(4.6) %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

58.8 %

63.4 %

(4.6) %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 263.6



$ 221.7



$ 41.9



18.9 %



$ 6.4

16.0 % Used vehicle retail sales 262.0



177.4



84.5



47.6 %



6.2

44.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 35.2



35.8



(0.6)



(1.7) %



0.8

(3.9) % Total used 297.1



213.2



83.9



39.4 %



7.0

36.1 % Parts and service sales 59.6



55.3



4.3



7.7 %



1.3

5.3 % F&I, net 14.6



11.6



3.0



25.9 %



0.3

23.7 % Total revenues $ 634.9



$ 501.9



$ 133.1



26.5 %



$ 14.9

23.5 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 22.8



$ 12.3



$ 10.5



85.8 %



$ 0.3

83.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 19.5



10.8



8.7



80.1 %



0.5

75.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.1



0.1



0.9



NM





0.1

NM

Total used 20.6



11.0



9.6



87.7 %



0.6

82.0 % Parts and service sales 35.1



31.4



3.7



11.9 %



0.8

9.5 % F&I, net 14.6



11.6



3.0



25.9 %



0.3

23.7 % Total gross profit $ 93.1



$ 66.2



$ 26.9



40.6 %



$ 1.9

37.8 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.6 %

5.5 %

3.1 %













Used vehicle retail sales 7.5 %

6.1 %

1.3 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.1 %

0.4 %

2.7 %













Total used 6.9 %

5.1 %

1.8 %













Parts and service sales 59.0 %

56.7 %

2.2 %













Total gross margin 14.7 %

13.2 %

1.5 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 6,545



6,260



285



4.6 %









Retail used vehicles sold 8,032



6,926



1,106



16.0 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 3,232



4,134



(902)



(21.8) %









Total used 11,264



11,060



204



1.8 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 40,279



$ 35,423



$ 4,856



13.7 %



$ 971

11.0 % Used vehicle retail $ 32,619



$ 25,620



$ 6,998



27.3 %



$ 772

24.3 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,482



$ 1,959



$ 1,522



77.7 %



$ 43

75.5 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 2,431



$ 1,566



$ 866



55.3 %



$ 61

51.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 333



$ 32



$ 302



NM





$ 41

NM

Total used $ 1,829



$ 992



$ 837



84.3 %



$ 56

78.7 % F&I PRU $ 999



$ 878



$ 122



13.9 %



$ 17

11.9 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 69.0



$ 49.4



$ 19.6



39.7 %



$ 1.5

36.7 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 69.0



$ 51.6



$ 17.4



33.7 %



$ 1.4

31.0 % SG&A as % gross profit 74.1 %

74.6 %

(0.5) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 74.1 %

77.9 %

(3.8) %

















(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,133.3



$ 1,021.8



$ 111.5



10.9 %



$ 77.3

3.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,082.5



707.2



375.4



53.1 %



68.2

43.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 133.6



126.4



7.2



5.7 %



8.1

(0.7) % Total used 1,216.1



833.5



382.6



45.9 %



76.3

36.7 % Parts and service sales 229.8



194.8



34.9



17.9 %



14.0

10.7 % F&I, net 56.4



46.6



9.8



21.0 %



3.6

13.3 % Total revenues $ 2,635.6



$ 2,096.8



$ 538.8



25.7 %



$ 172.1

17.5 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 77.4



$ 47.0



$ 30.4



64.8 %



$ 4.9

54.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 72.5



42.1



30.4



72.1 %



4.5

61.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 7.6



2.5



5.1



NM





0.6

NM

Total used 80.1



44.6



35.5



79.6 %



5.1

68.2 % Parts and service sales 137.3



109.9



27.4



24.9 %



8.4

17.3 % F&I, net 56.4



46.6



9.8



21.0 %



3.6

13.3 % Total gross profit $ 351.2



$ 248.1



$ 103.1



41.5 %



$ 21.9

32.7 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.8 %

4.6 %

2.2 %













Used vehicle retail sales 6.7 %

6.0 %

0.7 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 5.7 %

1.9 %

3.7 %













Total used 6.6 %

5.3 %

1.2 %













Parts and service sales 59.7 %

56.4 %

3.3 %













Total gross margin 13.3 %

11.8 %

1.5 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 27,861



29,684



(1,823)



(6.1) %









Retail used vehicles sold 36,448



29,091



7,357



25.3 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 14,696



15,651



(955)



(6.1) %









Total used 51,144



44,742



6,402



14.3 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 40,678



$ 34,424



$ 6,254



18.2 %



$ 2,776

10.1 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,701



$ 24,309



$ 5,392



22.2 %



$ 1,871

14.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,779



$ 1,583



$ 1,196



75.6 %



$ 177

64.4 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,988



$ 1,448



$ 540



37.3 %



$ 124

28.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 516



$ 157



$ 359



NM





$ 38

NM

Total used $ 1,565



$ 997



$ 569



57.1 %



$ 99

47.1 % F&I PRU $ 878



$ 793



$ 84



10.6 %



$ 56

3.5 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 242.2



$ 191.2



$ 51.0



26.7 %



$ 15.2

18.7 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 241.1



$ 192.2



$ 48.9



25.4 %



$ 15.0

17.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 69.0 %

77.1 %

(8.1) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 68.7 %

77.5 %

(8.8) %

















(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,485.2



$ 1,529.5



$ (44.4)



(2.9) %



$ 5.8

(3.3) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,041.9



795.8



246.1



30.9 %



5.5

30.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 82.6



81.9



0.7



0.8 %



0.7

— % Total used 1,124.5



877.7



246.8



28.1 %



6.2

27.4 % Parts and service sales 399.5



346.7



52.8



15.2 %



1.2

14.9 % F&I, net 137.6



126.2



11.4



9.0 %



0.2

8.8 % Total revenues $ 3,146.7



$ 2,880.1



$ 266.6



9.3 %



$ 13.4

8.8 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 172.1



$ 99.4



$ 72.7



73.1 %



$ 0.2

72.8 % Used vehicle retail sales 82.5



47.7



34.9



73.1 %



0.4

72.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 4.3



1.6



2.7



NM





0.1

NM

Total used 86.9



49.3



37.6



76.2 %



0.6

75.1 % Parts and service sales 210.6



189.3



21.2



11.2 %



0.7

10.9 % F&I, net 137.6



126.2



11.4



9.0 %



0.2

8.8 % Total gross profit $ 607.1



$ 464.2



$ 142.8



30.8 %



$ 1.7

30.4 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 11.6 %

6.5 %

5.1 %













Used vehicle retail sales 7.9 %

6.0 %

1.9 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 5.2 %

2.0 %

3.3 %













Total used 7.7 %

5.6 %

2.1 %













Parts and service sales 52.7 %

54.6 %

(1.9) %













Total gross margin 19.3 %

16.1 %

3.2 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 31,441



36,391



(4,950)



(13.6) %









Retail used vehicles sold 34,088



33,361



727



2.2 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 7,487



10,291



(2,804)



(27.2) %









Total used 41,575



43,652



(2,077)



(4.8) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 47,237



$ 42,031



$ 5,206



12.4 %



$ 183

11.9 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,565



$ 23,854



$ 6,710



28.1 %



$ 162

27.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,473



$ 2,732



$ 2,741



100.3 %



$ 8

100.0 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 2,421



$ 1,429



$ 992



69.4 %



$ 13

68.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 579



$ 158



$ 421



NM





$ 17

NM

Total used $ 2,089



$ 1,129



$ 960



85.0 %



$ 14

83.8 % F&I PRU $ 2,099



$ 1,809



$ 290



16.0 %



$ 4

15.8 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 377.9



$ 290.2



$ 87.7



30.2 %



$ 1.2

29.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 371.6



$ 292.9



$ 78.6



26.8 %



$ 1.2

26.4 % SG&A as % gross profit 62.3 %

62.5 %

(0.3) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 61.2 %

63.1 %

(1.9) %













Operating margin % 6.7 %

5.1 %

1.6 %













Adjusted operating margin % (1) 6.9 %

5.3 %

1.6 %

















(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Years Ended December 31,



2021

2020

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 6,249.4



$ 5,367.7



$ 881.7



16.4 %



$ 74.1

15.0 % Used vehicle retail sales 4,287.7



3,018.1



1,269.6



42.1 %



64.3

39.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 355.6



292.0



63.6



21.8 %



7.8

19.1 % Total used 4,643.3



3,310.1



1,333.2



40.3 %



72.1

38.1 % Parts and service sales 1,531.5



1,334.7



196.8



14.7 %



12.9

13.8 % F&I, net 565.1



457.9



107.2



23.4 %



3.5

22.7 % Total revenues $ 12,989.3



$ 10,470.4



$ 2,518.9



24.1 %



$ 163.4

22.5 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 583.8



$ 315.4



$ 268.4



85.1 %



$ 4.7

83.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 340.9



203.3



137.6



67.7 %



4.3

65.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 23.9



10.1



13.9



138.0 %



0.6

132.4 % Total used 364.8



213.4



151.5



71.0 %



4.8

68.7 % Parts and service sales 836.3



724.1



112.2



15.5 %



7.8

14.4 % F&I, net 565.1



457.9



107.2



23.4 %



3.5

22.7 % Total gross profit $ 2,350.1



$ 1,710.8



$ 639.2



37.4 %



$ 20.7

36.2 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.3 %

5.9 %

3.5 %













Used vehicle retail sales 8.0 %

6.7 %

1.2 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 6.7 %

3.4 %

3.3 %













Total used 7.9 %

6.4 %

1.4 %













Parts and service sales 54.6 %

54.3 %

0.4 %













Total gross margin 18.1 %

16.3 %

1.8 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 140,113



133,155



6,958



5.2 %









Retail used vehicles sold 156,251



135,521



20,730



15.3 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 37,943



39,763



(1,820)



(4.6) %









Total used 194,194



175,284



18,910



10.8 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 44,602



$ 40,312



$ 4,291



10.6 %



$ 529

9.3 % Used vehicle retail $ 27,441



$ 22,271



$ 5,171



23.2 %



$ 412

21.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,167



$ 2,369



$ 1,798



75.9 %



$ 33

74.5 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 2,182



$ 1,500



$ 682



45.4 %



$ 27

43.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 630



$ 253



$ 378



149.4 %



$ 15

143.6 % Total used $ 1,879



$ 1,217



$ 662



54.4 %



$ 25

52.3 % F&I PRU $ 1,907



$ 1,704



$ 203



11.9 %



$ 12

11.2 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,415.9



$ 1,123.3



$ 292.6



26.0 %



$ 14.0

24.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 1,407.1



$ 1,114.2



$ 292.8



26.3 %



$ 13.9

25.0 % SG&A as % gross profit 60.2 %

65.7 %

(5.4) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 59.9 %

65.1 %

(5.3) %













Operating margin % 6.6 %

4.7 %

1.9 %













Adjusted operating margin % (1) 6.7 %

5.0 %

1.7 %

















(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,246.1



$ 1,309.3



$ (63.2)



(4.8) % Used vehicle retail sales 808.1



620.0



188.1



30.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 49.5



46.3



3.2



6.9 % Total used 857.6



666.3



191.3



28.7 % Parts and service sales 346.9



294.4



52.4



17.8 % F&I, net 123.9



114.8



9.2



8.0 % Total revenues $ 2,574.5



$ 2,384.8



$ 189.7



8.0 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 151.7



$ 87.2



$ 64.4



73.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 65.1



36.9



28.1



76.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.3



1.5



1.8



122.4 % Total used 68.4



38.4



30.0



78.0 % Parts and service sales 179.7



159.4



20.3



12.7 % F&I, net 123.9



114.8



9.2



8.0 % Total gross profit $ 523.7



$ 399.8



$ 123.9



31.0 % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 12.2 %

6.7 %

5.5 %



Used vehicle retail sales 8.1 %

6.0 %

2.1 %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 6.7 %

3.2 %

3.5 %



Total used 8.0 %

5.8 %

2.2 %



Parts and service sales 51.8 %

54.1 %

(2.3) %



Total gross margin 20.3 %

16.8 %

3.6 %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 25,621



30,194



(4,573)



(15.1) % Retail used vehicles sold 27,197



26,539



658



2.5 % Wholesale used vehicles sold 4,587



6,194



(1,607)



(25.9) % Total used 31,784



32,733



(949)



(2.9) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 48,636



$ 43,364



$ 5,273



12.2 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,714



$ 23,361



$ 6,353



27.2 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 5,920



$ 2,889



$ 3,031



104.9 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 2,392



$ 1,391



$ 1,001



71.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 727



$ 242



$ 485



NM

Total used $ 2,152



$ 1,174



$ 978



83.3 % F&I PRU $ 2,346



$ 2,023



$ 324



16.0 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 317.7



$ 240.2



$ 77.5



32.3 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 311.3



$ 242.9



$ 68.4



28.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 60.7 %

60.1 %

0.6 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 59.4 %

60.8 %

(1.3) %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 5,169.5



$ 4,351.4



$ 818.2



18.8 % Used vehicle retail sales 3,274.3



2,316.7



957.6



41.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 227.7



166.1



61.6



37.1 % Total used 3,502.0



2,482.8



1,019.3



41.1 % Parts and service sales 1,321.2



1,150.3



170.9



14.9 % F&I, net 510.9



411.8



99.1



24.1 % Total revenues $ 10,503.6



$ 8,396.2



$ 2,107.5



25.1 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 510.7



$ 268.7



$ 242.0



90.1 % Used vehicle retail sales 273.0



161.6



111.4



69.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 16.5



7.6



8.9



116.6 % Total used 289.4



169.2



120.3



71.1 % Parts and service sales 710.0



619.1



90.9



14.7 % F&I, net 510.9



411.8



99.1



24.1 % Total gross profit $ 2,021.0



$ 1,468.8



$ 552.3



37.6 % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 9.9 %

6.2 %

3.7 %



Used vehicle retail sales 8.3 %

7.0 %

1.4 %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 7.2 %

4.6 %

2.7 %



Total used 8.3 %

6.8 %

1.5 %



Parts and service sales 53.7 %

53.8 %

(0.1) %



Total gross margin 19.2 %

17.5 %

1.7 %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 113,854



103,722



10,132



9.8 % Retail used vehicles sold 122,653



106,809



15,844



14.8 % Wholesale used vehicles sold 24,125



24,251



(126)



(0.5) % Total used 146,778



131,060



15,718



12.0 % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 45,405



$ 41,952



$ 3,453



8.2 % Used vehicle retail $ 26,696



$ 21,690



$ 5,006



23.1 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 4,486



$ 2,591



$ 1,895



73.1 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 2,225



$ 1,513



$ 713



47.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 683



$ 314



$ 369



117.8 % Total used $ 1,972



$ 1,291



$ 681



52.8 % F&I PRU $ 2,160



$ 1,956



$ 204



10.4 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 1,193.6



$ 936.0



$ 257.7



27.5 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 1,185.4



$ 928.1



$ 257.3



27.7 % SG&A as % gross profit 59.1 %

63.7 %

(4.7) %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 58.7 %

63.2 %

(4.5) %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 239.0



$ 220.2



$ 18.8



8.6 %



$ 5.8

5.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 233.8



175.8



57.9



33.0 %



5.5

29.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 33.1



35.6



(2.5)



(7.0) %



0.7

(9.0) % Total used 266.9



211.4



55.4



26.2 %



6.2

23.3 % Parts and service sales 52.6



52.3



0.4



0.7 %



1.2

(1.6) % F&I, net 13.6



11.4



2.2



19.3 %



0.2

17.3 % Total revenues $ 572.2



$ 495.3



$ 76.8



15.5 %



$ 13.4

12.8 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 20.4



$ 12.2



$ 8.2



67.3 %



$ 0.2

65.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 17.5



10.7



6.7



62.7 %



0.4

58.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.0



0.1



0.9



NM





0.1

NM

Total used 18.5



10.9



7.6



70.0 %



0.6

64.7 % Parts and service sales 30.8



29.9



0.9



3.1 %



0.7

0.8 % F&I, net 13.6



11.4



2.2



19.3 %



0.2

17.3 % Total gross profit $ 83.4



$ 64.4



$ 18.9



29.4 %



$ 1.7

26.8 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.5 %

5.5 %

3.0 %













Used vehicle retail sales 7.5 %

6.1 %

1.4 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.0 %

0.4 %

2.7 %













Total used 6.9 %

5.1 %

1.8 %













Parts and service sales 58.6 %

57.2 %

1.4 %













Total gross margin 14.6 %

13.0 %

1.6 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 5,820



6,197



(377)



(6.1) %









Retail used vehicles sold 6,891



6,822



69



1.0 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 2,900



4,097



(1,197)



(29.2) %









Total used 9,791



10,919



(1,128)



(10.3) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 41,074



$ 35,536



$ 5,538



15.6 %



$ 988

12.8 % Used vehicle retail $ 33,925



$ 25,775



$ 8,150



31.6 %



$ 802

28.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,509



$ 1,970



$ 1,539



78.1 %



$ 42

76.0 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 2,535



$ 1,574



$ 961



61.1 %



$ 64

57.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 344



$ 32



$ 313



NM





$ 43

NM

Total used $ 1,886



$ 995



$ 891



89.6 %



$ 58

83.7 % F&I PRU $ 1,073



$ 878



$ 195



22.2 %



$ 18

20.1 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 60.2



$ 50.0



$ 10.2



20.5 %



$ 1.2

18.0 % SG&A as % gross profit 72.2 %

77.6 %

(5.4) %

















NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,079.8



$ 1,016.3



$ 63.5



6.2 %



$ 74.1

(1.0) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,013.4



701.5



312.0



44.5 %



64.3

35.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 127.9



125.9



1.9



1.5 %



7.8

(4.7) % Total used 1,141.3



827.4



313.9



37.9 %



72.1

29.2 % Parts and service sales 210.3



184.4



25.9



14.0 %



12.9

7.0 % F&I, net 54.3



46.1



8.1



17.6 %



3.5

10.0 % Total revenues $ 2,485.7



$ 2,074.3



$ 411.4



19.8 %



$ 163.4

12.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 73.1



$ 46.7



$ 26.4



56.4 %



$ 4.7

46.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 68.0



41.7



26.2



62.8 %



4.3

52.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 7.4



2.4



5.0



NM





0.6

NM

Total used 75.4



44.2



31.2



70.6 %



4.8

59.7 % Parts and service sales 126.3



105.0



21.3



20.2 %



7.8

12.8 % F&I, net 54.3



46.1



8.1



17.6 %



3.5

10.0 % Total gross profit $ 329.0



$ 242.1



$ 86.9



35.9 %



$ 20.7

27.4 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.8 %

4.6 %

2.2 %













Used vehicle retail sales 6.7 %

6.0 %

0.8 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 5.8 %

1.9 %

3.9 %













Total used 6.6 %

5.3 %

1.3 %













Parts and service sales 60.0 %

56.9 %

3.1 %













Total gross margin 13.2 %

11.7 %

1.6 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 26,259



29,433



(3,174)



(10.8) %









Retail used vehicles sold 33,598



28,712



4,886



17.0 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 13,818



15,512



(1,694)



(10.9) %









Total used 47,416



44,224



3,192



7.2 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 41,123



$ 34,530



$ 6,592



19.1 %



$ 2,823

10.9 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,163



$ 24,431



$ 5,732



23.5 %



$ 1,914

15.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,783



$ 1,588



$ 1,196



75.3 %



$ 178

64.1 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 2,023



$ 1,454



$ 569



39.1 %



$ 127

30.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 539



$ 158



$ 381



NM





$ 40

NM

Total used $ 1,590



$ 999



$ 591



59.2 %



$ 102

49.0 % F&I PRU $ 907



$ 794



$ 113



14.2 %



$ 58

6.9 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 222.2



$ 187.3



$ 34.9



18.6 %



$ 14.0

11.2 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 221.7



$ 186.1



$ 35.6



19.1 %



$ 13.9

11.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 67.5 %

77.4 %

(9.8) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 67.4 %

76.9 %

(9.5) %

















(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



U.S. GAAP

Loss on interest rate

swaps

Dealership

and real

estate transactions

Acquisition costs

Legal matters

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 420.9



$ —

$ 3.3

$ (9.1)

$ 0.7

$ 415.8

Income (loss) from operations

$ 229.7



$ —

$ (3.3)

$ 9.1

$ (0.7)

$ 234.8

Floorplan interest expense

$ 7.2



$ (3.4)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 3.8



























Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 206.5



$ 3.4

$ (3.3)

$ 9.1

$ (0.7)

$ 215.0

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

43.3



0.7

(0.8)

2.0

(0.2)

45.2

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

163.2



2.6

(2.6)

7.1

(0.5)

169.9

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

5.5



0.1

(0.1)

0.2

—

5.7

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 157.7



$ 2.5

$ (2.5)

$ 6.8

$ (0.5)

$ 164.1



























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 9.06



$ 0.15

$ (0.14)

$ 0.39

$ (0.03)

$ 9.43



























Effective tax rate

21.0 %

















21.0 %

























SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.7 %

















61.9 % Operating margin (2)

6.6 %

















6.7 % Pretax margin (3)

5.9 %

















6.2 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 377.9



$ —

$ 2.1

$ (9.1)

$ 0.7

$ 371.6

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.3 %

















61.2 %

























Same Store income (loss) from operations

$ 210.4



$ —

$ (2.1)

$ 9.1

$ (0.7)

$ 216.8

Same Store operating margin (2)

6.7 %

















6.9 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

$ (76.1)

$ 78.0

$ 1.9 Less: (loss) earnings allocated to participating securities

(2.6)

2.6

0.1 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (73.5)

$ 75.3

$ 1.8













Net income

$ 87.1

$ 84.6

$ 171.7 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities



2.9



2.9



5.8 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 84.2

$ 81.8

$ 165.9



















Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ (4.23)

$ 4.34

$ 0.10 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

9.06

0.37

9.43 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.84

$ 4.70

$ 9.54



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and a loss on interest rate swaps.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



U.S. GAAP

Dealership

and real

estate transactions

Legal matters

Asset impairments

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 290.4



$ 5.3

$ 2.7

$ —

$ 298.5

Asset impairments

$ 13.9



$ —

$ —

$ (13.9)

$ —

Income (loss) from operations

$ 148.1



$ (5.3)

$ (2.7)

$ 13.9

$ 153.9























Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 126.2



$ (5.3)

$ (2.7)

$ 13.9

$ 132.1

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

27.4



(1.1)

(0.6)

3.3

29.0

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

98.8



(4.2)

(2.1)

10.6

103.1

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

3.5



(0.1)

(0.1)

0.4

3.7

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 95.3



$ (4.0)

$ (2.1)

$ 10.2

$ 99.4























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 5.36



$ (0.23)

$ (0.12)

$ 0.58

$ 5.59























Effective tax rate

21.7 %













22.0 %





















SG&A as % gross profit (1)

61.6 %













63.4 % Operating margin (2)

5.1 %













5.3 % Pretax margin (3)

4.3 %













4.5 %





















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 290.2



$ —

$ 2.7

$ —

$ 292.9

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.5 %













63.1 %





















Same Store income (loss) from operations

$ 146.6



$ —

$ (2.7)

$ 9.1

$ 153.0

Same Store operating margin (2)

5.1 %













5.3 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 1.3

$ —

$ 1.3 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

—

—

— Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 1.2

$ —

$ 1.2













Net income

$ 100.1

$ 4.3

$ 104.4 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

3.6

0.2

3.7 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 96.5

$ 4.1

$ 100.7













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.07

$ —

$ 0.07 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

5.36

0.23

5.59 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 5.43

$ 0.23

$ 5.66



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









































Year Ended December 31, 2021



U.S.

GAAP

Loss on interest rate swaps

Catastrophic events

Dealership and real estate transactions

Acquisition costs

Legal matters

Asset impairments

Tax rate changes

Non-

GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,477.2



$ —

$ (2.8)

$ 4.4

$ (13.4)

$ 5.3

$ —

$ —

$ 1,470.7

Asset impairments

$ 1.7



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (1.7)

$ —

$ —

Income (loss) from operations

$ 884.4



$ —

$ 2.8

$ (4.4)

$ 13.4

$ (5.3)

$ 1.7

$ —

$ 892.6

Floorplan interest expense

$ 27.6



$ (4.8)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 22.9







































Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 800.9



$ 4.8

$ 2.8

$ (4.4)

$ 13.4

$ (5.3)

$ 1.7

$ —

$ 813.9

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

175.5



1.1



0.6

(1.0)

3.0

(1.2)

0.4

1.9

180.3

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

625.4



3.7



2.2

(3.4)

10.5

(4.2)

1.3

(1.9)

633.7

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

21.0



0.1



0.1

(0.1)

0.4

(0.1)

—

(0.1)

21.3

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 604.4



$ 3.6

$ 2.1

$ (3.3)

$ 10.1

$ (4.0)

$ 1.3

$ (1.8)

$ 612.4







































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 34.11



$ 0.20

$ 0.12

$ (0.19)

$ 0.57

$ (0.23)

$ 0.07

$ (0.10)

$ 34.55







































Effective tax rate

21.9 %





























22.1 %





































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

60.5 %





























60.3 % Operating margin (2)

6.6 %





























6.6 % Pretax margin (3)

5.9 %





























6.0 %





































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,415.9



$ —

$ (2.8)

$ 2.1

$ (13.4)

$ 5.3

$ —

$ —

$ 1,407.1

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

60.2 %





























59.9 %





































Same Store income (loss) from operations

$ 858.0



$ —

$ 2.8

$ (2.1)

$ 13.4

$ (5.3)

$ 1.7

$ —

$ 868.5

Same Store operating margin (2)

6.6 %





























6.7 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP adjusted Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

$ (73.3)

$ 81.8

$ 8.5 Less: (loss) earnings allocated to participating securities

(2.5)

2.8

0.3 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (70.9)

$ 79.1

$ 8.2













Net income

$ 552.1

$ 90.0

$ 642.1 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

18.5

3.0

21.6 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 533.6

$ 87.0

$ 620.6













Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ (4.00)

$ 4.47

$ 0.46 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

34.11

0.45

34.55 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 30.11

$ 4.91

$ 35.02



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, asset impairment charges and a loss on interest rate swaps.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





































Year Ended December 31, 2020



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real estate transactions

Severance costs

Legal matters

Out-of-period adjustment

Asset impairments

Loss on extinguishment of debt

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,138.2



$ 5.3

$ (1.2)

$ 2.7

$ (10.6)

$ —

$ —

$ 1,134.5

Asset impairments

$ 26.7



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (26.7)

$ —

$ —

Income (loss) from operations

$ 495.7



$ (5.3)

$ 1.2

$ (2.7)

$ 10.6

$ 26.7

$ —

$ 526.1

Loss on extinguishment of debt

$ 13.7



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (13.7)

$ —



































Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 380.8



$ (5.3)

$ 1.2

$ (2.7)

$ 10.6

$ 26.7

$ 13.7

$ 424.9

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

84.2



(1.1)

0.2

(0.6)

0.8

5.5

3.0

92.0

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

296.7



(4.2)

1.0

(2.1)

9.7

21.2

10.7

333.0

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

10.6



(0.2)

—

(0.1)

0.3

0.8

0.4

11.9

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 286.0



$ (4.0)

$ 1.0

$ (2.1)

$ 9.4

$ 20.4

$ 10.3

$ 321.0



































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 16.06



$ (0.23)

$ 0.05

$ (0.12)

$ 0.53

$ 1.15

$ 0.58

$ 18.03



































Effective tax rate

22.1 %

























21.6 %

































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

65.6 %

























65.4 % Operating margin (2)

4.7 %

























5.0 % Pretax margin (3)

3.6 %

























4.0 %

































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,123.3



$ —

$ (1.2)

$ 2.7

$ (10.6)

$ —

$ —

$ 1,114.2

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

65.7 %

























65.1 %

































Same Store income (loss) from operations

$ 493.8



$ —

$ 1.2

$ (2.7)

$ 10.6

$ 21.9

$ —

$ 524.7

Same Store operating margin (2)

4.7 %

























5.0 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP adjusted Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

$ (10.2)

$ 10.8

$ 0.6 Less: (loss) earnings allocated to participating securities

(0.4)

0.4

— Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (9.8)

$ 10.4

$ 0.6













Net income

$ 286.5

$ 47.1

$ 333.5 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

10.3

1.7

12.0 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 276.2

$ 45.4

$ 321.6













Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ (0.55)

$ 0.58

$ 0.03 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

16.06

1.97

18.03 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 15.51

$ 2.55

$ 18.06



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, asset impairment charges and a loss on extinguishment of debt.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



U.S. GAAP

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal

matters

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 352.0



$ 3.3

$ (9.1)

$ 0.7

$ 346.8

SG&A as % gross profit (1)

60.9 %













60.0 %





















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 317.7



$ 2.1

$ (9.1)

$ 0.7

$ 311.3

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

60.7 %













59.4 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



U.S. GAAP

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Legal

matters

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 241.0



$ 3.1

$ 2.7

$ 246.9

SG&A as % gross profit (1)

59.5 %









61.0 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 240.2



$ —

$ 2.7

$ 242.9

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

60.1 %









60.8 %





Year Ended December 31, 2021



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic events

Dealership

and real

estate transactions

Acquisition costs

Legal matters

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,234.9



$ (2.8)

$ 5.0

$ (12.9)

$ 5.3

$ 1,229.6

SG&A as % gross profit (1)

59.1 %

















58.8 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,193.6



$ (2.8)

$ 2.1

$ (12.9)

$ 5.3

$ 1,185.4

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

59.1 %

















58.7 %





Year Ended December 31, 2020



U.S. GAAP

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Legal

matters

Out-of-

period

adjustment

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 947.0



$ 3.1

$ 2.7

$ (10.6)

$ 942.3

SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.7 %













63.4 %





















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 936.0



$ —

$ 2.7

$ (10.6)

$ 928.1

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.7 %













63.2 %



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions)















Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 49.4



$ 2.2

$ 51.6

SG&A as % gross profit (1)

74.6 %





77.9 %













Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 50.0



$ —

$ 50.0

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

77.6 %





77.6 %





Year Ended December 31, 2021



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Acquisition costs

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 242.2



$ (0.6)

$ (0.6)

$ 241.1

SG&A as % gross profit (1)

69.0 %









68.7 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 222.2



$ —

$ (0.6)

$ 221.7

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.5 %









67.4 %





Year Ended December 31, 2020



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Severance costs

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 191.2



$ 2.2

$ (1.2)

$ 192.2

SG&A as % gross profit (1)

77.1 %









77.5 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 187.3



$ —

$ (1.2)

$ 186.1

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

77.4 %









76.9 %



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

