CROWDFUNDING PLATFORM "SEED&SPARK" CHAMPIONS INDEPENDENT CREATORS WITH NEW "NO-FEE" MODEL AND NEWLY LAUNCHED PATRONS CIRCLE

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed&Spark, the crowdfunding platform that's helped filmmakers raise over $35M to make thousands of movies and shows, today announced multiple changes in its service offering to accelerate sustainable careers for creators.

Seed&Spark will eliminate its 5% service fee starting today, shifting exclusively to a voluntary tipping model and moving more funds raised directly into the pockets of the independent storytellers using the platform.

Also launching today, The Seed&Spark Patrons Circle will offer established filmmakers and industry veterans the opportunity to directly champion underrepresented perspectives in film and creators building success on their own terms. Founding patrons include Mark Duplass, Jason Reitman, Emily V. Gordon, Couper Samuelson (Blumhouse Pictures), Damian Bradfield, Jennifer Cloer, Tamar Guttmann, and JL Pomeroy (bridgeLine media), Sylvia Zakhary (Mamag Studios), and Abigail Disney.

All Seed&Spark campaigns are eligible to receive funding from Patrons, who are committing a minimum pledge of $1,000 per project. To learn more or to become a Patron, please visit bit.ly/foundingpatron .

"Even after 10 years, we're still a company for and by creators. These last two years have presented incredibly strong headwinds and still the creators in our community are making more powerful work than ever before," said Emily Best, Seed&Spark CEO. "Our job at Seed&Spark is to listen as carefully as we can to what creators really need, and to meet them in this moment it was clear we needed to deliver some financial relief and some encouragement and inspiration."

Beyond providing a critical infusion of capital, Patrons are bringing their expertise and creative guidance to the independent film community in upcoming mentorship sessions that are open to everyone, with special opportunities for creators fundraising on Seed&Spark.

"As a longtime supporter of Seed&Spark's mission, I'm incredibly excited and grateful to have joined the Patrons Circle," said Mark Duplass. "I really value the opportunity to connect with and support up and coming filmmakers. There have been phenomenal projects that have come out of Seed&Spark's creator community, and I can't wait to see what else they have in store."

Seed&Spark has also expanded its crowdfunding offerings beyond the film space, inviting authors, playwrights, musicians, podcasters, comic book creators, film festivals, and production companies to take advantage of its suite of crowdfunding and educational opportunities.

These new initiatives build on Seed&Spark's mission to ensure that all kinds of stories are told by all kinds of storytellers, sparking important conversations along the way. Over the past 10 years, Seed&Spark has helped creators around the world make nearly 3,000 new movies and shows, supported by over 237,000 fans that contributed $36M+. With the highest crowdfunding success rate in the world for movies and shows, as well as a library of free resources, tools, and education, Seed&Spark helps pioneering storytellers take control of their creative careers.

For more information on all updates visit seedandspark.com . You can also follow Seed&Spark on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Seed&Spark

Seed&Spark shifts power to communities through creativity. We make it possible for creators everywhere to make their work sustainably, and we amplify and accelerate the impact of the work they make. Our creator services, which include crowdfunding and free education, empower creators to gather resources to make their work, while our inclusive workplace products deploy those compelling films into corporations and organizations to help employees deprogram implicit bias and to inspire action. Learn more about our mission and values.

