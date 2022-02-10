Chicago Pacific Founders is pleased to welcome the addition of Sandeep Sabharwal as a new Operating Partner.

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Pacific Founders Fund L.P. ("CPF"), an investment advisor that manages private strategic healthcare investment funds that specializes in investing in value-based care innovation, healthcare services, and senior living, announced today the addition of Sandeep Sabharwal as Operating Partner.

Sandeep Sabharwal (PRNewswire)

Sandeep has served in numerous leadership roles during his more than 25 years career, mostly in healthcare and joins us from Accenture. Sandeep was Managing Director and part of Accenture's Health & Public service US Northeast leadership team. In his last role, he led growth for all Health & Public service business across US Northeast. In the last 2 years, he doubled the business. Prior to Accenture, Sandeep worked at Cognizant where he was Global Client Partner for a Fortune 10 multinational Healthcare company and led a 2000+ person global team. Prior to Cognizant, Sandeep worked at Mindtree in a variety of leadership roles including Country Head for Australia & New Zealand which he started from scratch.

Founder and Co-Managing Director, Mary Tolan added, "We are excited to have the caliber leadership and expertise that Sandeep brings to our firm and look forward to the exponential value he will be able to unlock throughout our portfolio investments."

"I am honored to join CPF family and look forward to expanding opportunities for CPF Portfolio companies while affecting real change in healthcare and enhancing value for our shareholders", Sandeep said.

About Chicago Pacific Founders:

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services, and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com

Chicago Pacific Founders (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicago Pacific Founders