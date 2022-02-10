Advertise With Us
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2021

Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$172,936 million for 4Q21, up by 16% year-over-year and up by 15% sequentially.  Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$30,916 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$10,044 million in 4Q20 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$14,176 million in 3Q21.  Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$7.20 (or US$0.518 per ADS), compared to NT$2.35 for 4Q20 and NT$3.29 for 3Q21.  Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$6.99 (or US$0.504 per ADS), compared to NT$2.30 for 4Q20 and NT$3.20 for 3Q21.

For the full year of 2021, the Company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$569,997 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$63,908 million.  Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2021 were NT$14.84 (or US$1.061 per ADS).  Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2021 were NT$14.40 (or US$1.029 per ADS).

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q21 Results Highlights – Consolidated

  • Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 44%, 8%, 47% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
  • Cost of revenue was NT$140,042 million for the quarter, up from NT$119,881 million in 3Q21.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$93,182 million for the quarter, representing 54% of total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$16,547 million for the quarter, representing 10% of total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,842 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased 1.4 percentage points to 19.0% in 4Q21 from 20.4% in 3Q21.
  • Operating margin was 11.3% in 4Q21, compared to 12.2% in 3Q21.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    - Net interest expense was NT$553 million.
    - Net foreign exchange gain of NT$496 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
    - Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$483 million.
    - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$192 million.
    - Other net non-operating income of NT$18,069 million was primarily attributable to gain on disposal of subsidiaries and miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$17,721 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$37,336 million for 4Q21, compared to NT$18,474 million in 3Q21. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$5,592 million for the quarter, compared to NT$3,630 million in 3Q21.
  • In 4Q21, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$30,916 million, compared to NT$10,044 million in 4Q20 and NT$14,176 million in 3Q21.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,408,018,732, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries and stocks repurchased in 4Q21. Our 4Q21 basic earnings per share of NT$7.20 (or US$0.518 per ADS) were based on 4,294,230,371 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q21. Our 4Q21 diluted earnings per share of NT$6.99 (or US$0.504 per ADS) were based on 4,343,537,564 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q21.

4Q21 Results Highlights – ATM[2]

  • Cost of revenues was NT$66,217 million for the quarter, up by 1% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$25,423 million for the quarter, representing 28% of total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$13,961 million for the quarter, representing 15% of total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,714 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased 0.6 percentage points to 28.0% in 4Q21 from 27.4% in 3Q21.
  • Operating margin was 17.5% in 4Q21, compared to 17.3% in 3Q21.

4Q21 Results Highlights – EMS

  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$74,436 million, up by 35% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$67,610 million for the quarter, representing 83% of total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$2,468 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$893 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased 0.9 percentage points to 8.7% in 4Q21 from 9.6% in 3Q21.
  • Operating margin was 4.4% in 4Q21, compared to 4.3% in 3Q21.

2021 Full-Year Results Highlights – Consolidated

  • Net revenues for the full year of 2021 amounted to NT$569,997 million, up by 20% from 2020. The revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others ,each represented approximately 48%, 9%, 42% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the year.
  • Cost of revenue for the year of 2021 was NT$459,628 million, compared with NT$398,994 million in 2020.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$280,789 million for the year, representing 49% of total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$65,434 million for the year, representing 12% of total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$50,068 million for the year.
  • Gross margin increased 3.1 percentage points to 19.4% in 2021 from 16.3% in 2020.
  • Operating margin increased to 10.9% in 2021 from 7.3% in 2020.
  • Total non-operating income for the year was NT$18,211 million, compared to total non-operating expenses of NT$857 million for 2020.
  • Income before tax was NT$80,336 million for 2021. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$14,322 million for the year.
  • In 2021, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$63,908 million, compared with a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$27,593 million in 2020.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the year was 4,408,018,732, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries and stocks repurchased in 4Q21. Our 2021 basic earnings per share of NT$14.84 (or US$1.061 per ADS) were based on 4,305,348,164 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2021. Our 2021 diluted earnings per share of NT$14.40 (or US$1.029 per ADS) were based on 4,365,667,867 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2021.

2021 Full-Year Results Highlights – ATM

  • Cost of revenues for the full year of 2021 was NT$246,133 million, compared with NT$220,863 million in 2020.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$87,967 million for the year, representing 26% of total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$55,527 million for the year, representing 17% of total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$45,831 million for the year.
  • Gross margin increased to 26.5% in 2021 from 21.2% in 2020.
  • Operating margin increased to 16.0% in 2021 from 9.8% in 2020.

2021 Full-Year Results Highlights – EMS

  • Cost of revenues was NT$218,040 million, up by 17% from 2020.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$192,287 million for the year, representing 80% of total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$9,483 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$3,535 million for the year.
  • Gross margin decreased to 9.0% in 2021 from 9.2% in 2020.
  • Operating margin decreased to 3.6% in 2021 from 3.8% in 2020.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 4Q21 totaled US$472 million, of which US$231 million were used in packaging operations, US$160 million in testing operations, US$68 million in EMS operations and US$13 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • For the full year of 2021, we spent US$2,021 million for capital expenditures, including US$1,311 million in packaging operations, US$496 million in testing operations, US$177 million in EMS operations and US$37 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • As of December 31, 2021, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$278,796 million.
  • Current ratio was 1.39 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.54 as of December 31, 2021.
  • Total number of employees was 95,731 as of December 31, 2021, compared to 104,471 as of September 30, 2021.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 45% of our total net revenues in 4Q21, compared to 44% in 3Q21. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q21 individually.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 56% of our total net revenues in 4Q21, compared to 55% in 3Q21.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues both in 4Q21 and 3Q21.

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 77% of our total net revenues in 4Q21, compared to 74% in 3Q21. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q21.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 84% of our total net revenues in 4Q21, compared to 81% in 3Q21.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test.  The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs.  With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors.  For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 6, 2021.

Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


4Q/21

3Q/21

4Q/20

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

51,938

32,655

26,130

ATM Consolidated Operations


4Q/21

3Q/21

4Q/20

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

91,958

90,092

72,752

Revenues by Application




Communication

50%

51%

52%

Computing

16%

15%

14%

Automotive, Consumer & Others

34%

34%

34%

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

38%

36%

35%

Wirebonding

37%

39%

39%

Discrete and Others

8%

8%

9%

Testing

15%

15%

15%

Material

2%

2%

2%

Capacity & EBITDA




CapEx (US$ Millions)*

404

407

359

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

47,090

28,588

21,822

Number of Wirebonders

25,803

29,943

26,461

Number of Testers

4,890

6,149

5,680

EMS Operations


4Q/21

3Q/21

4Q/20

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

81,544

61,127

79,149

Revenues by End Application




Communication

38%

38%

45%

Computing

8%

10%

4%

Consumer

38%

33%

39%

Industrial

11%

12%

8%

Automotive

4%

5%

3%

Others

1%

2%

1%

Capacity 




CapEx (US$ Millions)*

68

60

19

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data
 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the year ended


Dec. 31

2021


Sep. 30

2021


Dec. 31

2020


Dec. 31

2021


Dec. 31

2020


Net revenues:











Packaging

75,366


73,996


57,260


272,544


218,667


Testing

13,756


13,416


10,667


49,979


47,271


EMS

81,541


61,116


79,141


239,488


204,691


Others

2,273


2,137


1,809


7,986


6,349


Total net revenues

172,936


150,665


148,877


569,997


476,978













Cost of revenues

(140,042)


(119,881)


(125,578)


(459,628)


(398,994)


Gross profit

32,894


30,784


23,299


110,369


77,984













Operating expenses:











Research and development

(5,714)


(5,495)


(4,929)


(21,053)


(19,301)


Selling, general and administrative

(7,565)


(6,863)


(7,124)


(27,191)


(23,806)


Total operating expenses

(13,279)


(12,358)


(12,053)


(48,244)


(43,107)


Operating income

19,615


18,426


11,246


62,125


34,877













Net non-operating (expenses) income:











Interest expense - net

(553)


(562)


(592)


(2,257)


(2,916)


Foreign exchange gain (loss)

496


66


51


1,395


1,006


Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities

(483)

 


(349)

 


165


(1,490)

 


(72)


Gain (loss) on equity-method investments

192


414


169


974


512


Others

18,069


479


1,565


19,589


2,327


Total non-operating income (expenses)

17,721


48


1,358


18,211


857


Income before tax

37,336


18,474


12,604


80,336


35,734













Income tax expense

(5,592)


(3,630)


(1,839)


(14,322)


(6,457)


Income from continuing operations and before non-controlling interest

31,744


14,844


10,765


66,014


29,277


Non-controlling interest

(828)


(668)


(721)


(2,106)


(1,684)













Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

 

30,916


 

14,176


 

10,044


 

63,908


 

27,593













Per share data:











Earnings (losses) per share











– Basic

NT$7.20


NT$3.29


NT$2.35


NT$14.84


NT$6.47


– Diluted

NT$6.99


NT$3.20


NT$2.30


NT$14.40


NT$6.31













Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS











– Basic

US$0.518


US$0.236


US$0.163


US$1.061


US$0.438


– Diluted

US$0.504


US$0.230


US$0.160


US$1.029


US$0.427













Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)

4,343,537


4,370,715


4,295,951


4,365,668


4,288,633













FX (NTD/USD)

27.78


27.79


28.78


27.98


29.54


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM
 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the year ended


Dec. 31

2021


Sep. 30

2021


Dec. 31

2020


Dec. 31

2021


Dec. 31

2020


Net revenues:











Packaging

76,664


75,221


60,825


279,365


228,574


Testing

13,756


13,416


10,667


49,981


47,277


Direct Material

1,502


1,429


1,229


5,346


4,314


Others

36


26


31


113


132


Total net revenues

91,958


90,092


72,752


334,805


280,297













Cost of revenues

(66,217)


(65,378)


(56,274)


(246,133)


(220,863)


Gross profit

25,741


24,714


16,478


88,672


59,434













Operating expenses:











Research and development

(4,479)


(4,254)


(3,882)


(16,259)


(15,133)


Selling, general and administrative

(5,206)


(4,829)


(4,594)


(18,981)


(16,692)


Total operating expenses

(9,685)


(9,083)


(8,476)


(35,240)


(31,825)


Operating income

16,056


15,631


8,002


53,432


27,609













ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS
 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the year ended


Dec. 31

2021


Sep. 30

2021


Dec. 31

2020


Dec. 31

2021


Dec. 31

2020


Net revenues:











Total net revenues

81,544


61,127


79,149


239,519


204,723













Cost of revenues

(74,436)


(55,244)


(72,153)


(218,040)


(185,802)


Gross profit

7,108


5,883


6,996


21,479


18,921













Operating expenses:











Research and development

(1,256)


(1,270)


(1,073)


(4,897)


(4,267)


Selling, general and administrative

(2,253)


(1,955)


(2,460)


(7,876)


(6,852)


Total operating expenses

(3,509)


(3,225)


(3,533)


(12,773)


(11,119)


Operating income

3,599


2,658


3,463


8,706


7,802













ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)


As of Dec. 31, 2021


As of Sep. 30, 2021









Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents



76,073




53,419

Financial assets – current



3,075




4,133

Notes and accounts receivable



115,462




108,156

Inventories



73,245




77,830

Others



24,503




16,695

Total current assets



292,358




260,233









Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method



 

23,260




 

20,915

Property plant and equipment



239,867




252,384

Right-of-use assets



10,680




10,321

Intangible assets



75,980




77,283

Others



30,789




29,123

Total assets



672,934




650,259









Current liabilities:








Short-term borrowings



41,037




36,610

Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



14,429

 




6,539

 

Notes and accounts payable



84,470




83,060

Others



70,992




66,417

Total current liabilities



210,928




192,626









Bonds payable



42,365




48,498

Long-term borrowings[3]



121,946




137,015

Other liabilities



23,062




21,281

Total liabilities



398,301




399,420









Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



260,077




235,186

Non-controlling interests



14,556




15,653

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



672,934




650,259

















Current Ratio



1.39




1.35

Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.54




0.71

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the year ended




Dec. 31


Sep. 30


Dec. 31


Dec. 31


Dec. 31



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:












Profit before income tax


37,336


18,474


12,604


80,336


35,734


Depreciation & amortization


14,070


13,864


12,764


54,524


51,259


Other operating activities items


(18,537)


(17,505)


2,754


(53,174)


(11,932)


Net cash generated from operating activities


32,869


14,833


28,122


81,686


75,061


Cash Flows from Investing Activities:












Net payments for property, plant and equipment


(16,513)


(20,294)


(15,139)


(69,301)


(57,628)


Other investment activities items


21,812


(139)


(4,859)


20,210


(3,319)


Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities


5,299


(20,433)


(19,998)


(49,091)


(60,947)


Cash Flows from Financing Activities:












Total net proceeds from (repayment of) debts


(5,936)


25,319


(15,686)


22,343


(8,285)


Dividends paid


-


(18,083)


-


(18,083)


(8,521)


Other financing activities items


(9,810)


(854)


989


(10,074)


(5,189)


Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities


(15,746)


6,382


(14,697)


(5,814)


(21,995)


Foreign currency exchange effect


232


(350)


638


(2,246)


(712)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


22,654


432


(5,935)


24,535


(8,593)


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period


 

53,419


52,987


55,814


51,538


60,131


Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period


76,073


53,419


49,879


76,073


51,538


Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet


76,073


53,419


51,538


76,073


51,538


Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale


-


-


(1,659)


-


-
















[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.).  Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period.  Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements.  In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.

[3]Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@aseglobal.com
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
http://www.aseglobal.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ase-technology-holding-co-ltd-reports-unaudited-consolidated-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-the-full-year-of-2021-301479424.html

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.