Acceptance Insurance named to Forbes America's Best Employers 2022 List

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO), a leading provider of auto insurance and related products, has been named to Forbes' 2022 list of America's Best Employers. Acceptance employs over 1,300 team members serving more than 300 neighborhoods in 13 states nationwide.

This prestigious award is determined by an independent survey of 60,000 American workers across 25 different industries, indicating their willingness to recommend their own employers to family and friends.

Based on the results of the study, Acceptance Insurance ranks among the top 500 mid-sized U.S. employers receiving the most recommendations.

"We're honored to be recognized for creating one of the most welcoming and fulfilling workplaces in the country," said Larry Willeford, President and CEO of Acceptance Insurance. "At Acceptance, we find passion in our purpose because it extends far beyond insurance. Our service vision is to take care of each other – our colleagues, the customers we serve, and the communities we call home. I'm proud to be part of a team that rigorously pursues that vision in the words we use, the commitments we make, and the way we treat others."

This year's Forbes list winners competed in the hottest U.S. job market in recent history. Near pre-pandemic demand for workers is being met with limited supplies as more team members consider their options and opportunities. A recent hiring survey found that insurance industry recruiting remains "extremely competitive" as more than half of all companies anticipate increasing staff levels in 2022.

This demand in hiring comes after many months of layoffs and closures spurred by COVID-19 and related underwriting losses within the industry. Last year, one out of every five insurance companies reported that it had decreased staff size up to 20 percent.

Acceptance Insurance has avoided similar layoffs, remaining open throughout the pandemic with consistent staffing levels and robust safety protocols in place. Instead of downsizing, the company chose to double-down on initiatives that promote its culture both inside and outside of the office.

Last year, Acceptance launched its "Get a Smile, Give a Smile" sweepstakes to help individuals and charitable organizations including Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, Feeding America, The Humane Society of the United States, Wounded Warrior Project, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

In December, the company wrapped up a three-month campaign recognizing hundreds of outstanding team members. Acceptance also recently launched EmpowHER, the company's team member resource group, to support female-identifying team members and allies.

"The timing of this recognition is especially important to all of us," added Willeford. "Even while competition for talented team members is at an all-time high, Acceptance stands apart as an inclusive, people-first company where everyone succeeds together."

About Acceptance Insurance

Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 13 states across 338 retail locations. Their team of 1300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

The technology that powers their claims department and the values that comprise the Acceptance culture both serve their mission: passionately helping hard-working people deal with life's uncertainty. This commitment to service is evident in their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Additional information can be found online at www.acceptance.com .

