SPIRION AND OMNIA PARTNERS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP Procurement Giant Puts its Purchasing Power Behind Spirion Data Privacy and Protection Solutions for University of California and Public Sector State/Local Government and Education Customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirion , a pioneer in data protection and privacy, today announced an agreement available nationwide through OMNIA Partners, the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization. This cooperative contract for IT security tools will make Spirion's data security and privacy solutions widely available to the public sector.

This competitively-solicited contract awarded by the University of California is nationally available to agencies across state and local government and education (SLED) markets, providing access to unmatched resources and streamlined procurement for Spirion's suite of security, privacy, and enterprise governance solutions. OMNIA Partners, Public Sector combines the purchasing power of its members and participating agencies to enable better pricing and service levels from industry-leading suppliers, increasing an organization's buying power and accelerating the time to savings.

"OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is excited to partner with Spirion, who are proven experts at accurate data detection, enabling SLED agencies to discover and classify personal data to protect citizens. The competitively-solicited contract awarded by the University of California allows K-12's, universities, and government agencies to streamline their procurement process. Working together, we are able help organizations protect and transform their most at-risk data and assets in a timely way through the UC awarded contract," says Jeff Smith, Regional Manager of Higher Education for OMNIA Partners, Public Sector. To access the full contract documentation, click here.

"The complex issues public sector organizations face when managing sensitive data are numerous and time critical," said Gabe Hoguet, Director of Global Channels, Spirion. "By aligning with OMNIA Partners, we are able to get our solutions in the hands of education and government entities more quickly to address their potential data security, privacy and compliance threats."

Government officials are responsible for a broad spectrum of citizens' personal information, from Social Security numbers and tax documents to property deeds and census data. Educational institutions also possess a wide range of student, parent, donor, faculty, and administration personal identifiable information (PII), from financial aid applications and personal health information (PHI) to academic records and bank information. Public sector organizations are responsible for creating systems to protect that information and ensuring the network infrastructure is safeguarded from attacks, which can be a challenge with complex IT environments, limited budgets, and SecOps staffing shortages.

Spirion minimizes the risks associated with growing volumes of citizen and student personal information and sensitive organizational data by providing accurate visibility into the complete landscape of data no matter where it lives—on networks, in the cloud, on remote file servers, and on physical devices—with industry-leading, independently validated 98.5% accuracy. With Spirion, public sector agencies reduce risk exposure, improve efficiencies, and inform decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection and privacy legislation, including CMMC, CJIS, HIPAA, and FERPA.

About Spirion

Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations. Twitter: @Spirion

ABOUT OMNIA PARTNERS

Shaping the future of procurement through power, access and trust, OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. www.omniapartners.com

