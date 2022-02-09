SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE SPOTLIGHTS 'TECHNICUREAN' LIFESTYLE WITH ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES AND FUNCTIONALITY AT 2022 NAHB IBS SHOWCASE HOME

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the trailblazing luxury appliance brand that brings culinary precision and unmatched performance to the home kitchen, is once again a Platinum Partner of The New American Home® (TNAH), the official show home of the 2022 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS). Located within Orlando's Lake Nona residential community, this year's TNAH is a 4,674-square foot coastal-style home that is designed to meet both the spatial and wellness needs that post-pandemic consumers demand.

The 30-inch Column Refrigerator and 24-inch Column Freezer from Signature Kitchen Suite deliver precise preservation technologies to best store foods while the 18-inch Wine Column refrigerator features exclusive Wine Cave technology to best preserve at-home collections.Credit: Davis Jeffrey (PRNewswire)

With a focus on connecting to the outdoors, the centerpiece of 2022 TNAH is an open-air, 760-square-foot courtyard. Designed to help builders, designers, architects, and homeowners rethink both public and private spaces, with a focus on creating more flexibility and fluidity between the indoors and out, TNAH dining, kitchen, and living space, along with just about every other room in the house, offer expansive views of the courtyard, which also has multiple access points. In addition to being designed for wellness, TNAH also showcases the latest high-tech products that are bringing next-generation "comforts of home."

Made for entertaining, the home's L-shaped kitchen features the award-winning line of Signature Kitchen Suite luxury built-in appliances, which cater to cooking and wine aficionados, alike. The back wall is centered by a 48-inch pro rangetop, the only one on the market with built-in water bath sous vide, four gas burners, and two-zone induction – everything needed to prepare restaurant-quality meals with less space. Accompanied by a 30-inch combination wall oven, the rangetop exemplifies the brand's "True to Food" mission of catering to the needs of today's forward-thinking home chefs, or Technicureans™.

The kitchen's left wall showcases a sleek, exclusive line-up of smart refrigeration solutions, starting with the brand's integrated 30-inch column refrigerator and 24-inch column freezer, which deliver precise preservation technologies for optimized food storage; they are accompanied by an 18-inch wine column refrigerator, which features patented Wine Cave™ Technology to better preserve at-home collections. A 24-inch undercounter wine refrigerator is featured within the home's separate dry-bar area.

Lastly, the space's breakfast bar area features Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning undercounter convertible refrigerator/freezer drawers. Offering dual drawers that operate independently, the innovative unit allows homeowners to select from multiple temperature zones depending on their needs – including an option to convert it to full-freezer capacity.

A principal goal of the show home is to maximize housing performance and energy efficiency. This net-zero home achieves National Green Building Standard "Emerald" certification, ENERGY STAR building certification, Indoor airPlus and Net Zero status from the U.S. Green Building Council. Visitors this to this week's IBS event can tour the home and learn about countless ideas to incorporate into their own projects.

"Signature Kitchen Suite is the ideal fit for this modern showcase as the appliances deliver unparalleled performance, advanced technologies and a sophisticated design aesthetic," said Serena Hahn, CEO, Envy Homes, the builder for this project. "The appliances not only fit in beautifully with the home's design palette, but they are also Energy Star rated, which was important to us when designing with sustainability in mind."

Signature Kitchen Suite is the fast-growing appliance brand backed by global technology leader LG Electronics. Complementing the Signature Kitchen Suite innovations within TNAH are home appliances, consumer electronics, solar panels, and HVAC technologies from LG – all delivering unparalleled home connectivity, convenience, performance, and energy efficiency to TNAH. The NAHB also selected LG Electronics USA as Platinum Partner for the state-of-the-art showcase house.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

About The New American Home

The New American Home® (TNAH) is the official show home of the annual NAHB International Builders' Show®. It showcases industry best practices, innovative design concepts, state-of-the-art products and the latest construction techniques. Each year, a new home is unveiled to demonstrate the most noteworthy advancements in home building, allowing industry professionals to glean new ideas that they can replicate within other housing projects. A principal goal of the program is to maximize housing performance and energy efficiency. Each home incorporates elements from the NAHB Green Building Standard and embodies only the highest levels of quality, safety, aesthetics, and sustainability.

The Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch Pro Rangetop makes restaurant quality meals a possibility for at-home chefs with built-in sous vide, four gas burners, and two-zone induction all on one cooktop.Credit: Davis Jeffrey (PRNewswire)

The award winning Undercounter Wine Refrigerator from Signature Kitchen Suite provides homeowners with a smart and sleek way to keep their wines perfectly chilled with integrated Wine Cave™ Technology to protect wine from its most damaging elements.Credit: Davis Jeffrey (PRNewswire)

The Signature Kitchen Suite 30-inch combination wall oven’s sleek design fits in seamlessly to any kitchen and provides various modalities for the at-home chef.Credit: Davis Jeffrey (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

