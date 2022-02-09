San Francisco Bay University Unveils Major Campus Improvements

The advancements are centered around creating a comforting yet productive environment that harbors a culture of learning, positivity, and collaboration.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There will be an entirely new campus experience when San Francisco Bay University opens its doors to students in 2022. While SFBU, for the most part, is operating remotely due to the pandemic, the students, faculty, and staff have a best-in-class learning environment waiting for them upon their return.

Main improvements of the campus include:

1. New Learning Resource Center, Café, and Dining Hall

This large open area allows the following services to be accessible both visually and physically, in hopes that students and faculty engage in various activities happening at once: Library, Quiet Study Area, Career Services, Recreational and Student Lounge, Dining Lounge, Cafe, Computer Center, and Faculty Offices. This hub-style approach lets students and faculty easily access key functions of the university and is an excellent place to study and learn outside of the classroom.

2. New Lecture Hall

SFBU's signature lecture hall will be used for classes as well as for special events, community seminars, and workshops. The lecture hall's stadium seating can accommodate approximately 70 people and opens to a large hallway for pre- and post-event gatherings.

3. Improved Classrooms

The classroom experience is significantly improved for instructors and students. The improved classrooms include a variety of fixed and mobile seating to offer flexible learning environments. Increased technology and abundant power outlets were also added to create a modern classroom.

4. Spacious Outdoor Space

SFBU's campus now includes a quad area which allows students to study, eat, and lounge outdoors. The Bay Area's weather should permit this area to be used year-round by all members of the SFBU community.

Photos of the new campus are included. Please contact pr@sfbu.edu for additional information.

SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley.

SFBU offers degree programs in computer science, engineering, technology, and management. Learn more at www.SFBU.edu .

