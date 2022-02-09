Pie Insurance Appoints Experienced Financial Services and Insurance Executive Wes Thompson to Board of Directors

DENVER, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), a leading tech-enabled provider of workers' compensation insurance to small businesses, announced today that Wes Thompson, an experienced insurance and financial services professional, has joined Pie's Board of Directors . Mr. Thompson will advise and support the company as it builds on its exceptional growth to-date.

(PRNewsfoto/Pie Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Thompson brings more than 30 years of experience to Pie's board, including a unique blend of startup founder experience along with serving in senior leadership roles at insurance and financial organizations such as Sun Life Financial U.S. and Lincoln Financial Group. Most recently, Mr. Thompson served as the president and CEO of M Financial Group, a leader in life insurance and financial services for high-net-worth clients, where he oversaw all strategic and operational aspects, including the development of resources and services designed to enhance member firm success and drive overall growth.

In 2015, prior to his role at M Financial Group, Mr. Thompson founded Emerge, an insurtech company that makes insurance for medical emergencies accessible, easy to understand, and easy to buy. At Emerge, Mr. Thompson recognized the importance of building a platform focused on the client experience and easy to access insurance.

"We are honored to have Mr. Thompson join Pie's Board of Directors," said John Swigart, founder and CEO of Pie. "Not only does he understand what it takes to build and grow an insurtech company from scratch, he also understands how to navigate the complexities of a large insurance organization. His knowledge and business acumen in a rapidly changing industry will help take Pie to the next level in 2022 and beyond."

"I believe Pie is poised to become the number one commercial insurance provider for small businesses and I'm excited to be a part of its journey," said Wes Thompson. "As a former insurtech founder who came from a traditional insurance background, I've seen first-hand what needs to happen in the industry to create long-term change. Pie is doing it right, helping to transform a centuries old industry in an elegant and honorable way."

Mr. Thompson's appointment became effective in December of 2021. He joins the board alongside recent appointees Kristina Johnson and Kirsten Wolberg .

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pie Insurance