NORTH CAROLINA'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT PRIMARY CARE NETWORK PARTNERS WITH UPSTREAM HEALTHCARE TO DELIVER AN INNOVATIVE MEDICARE MODEL ENABLING A FOCUS ON OLDER PATIENTS

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Care Physician Network (CCPN) has selected UpStream Healthcare, a value-based management services organization based in Greensboro, NC that embeds clinicians into participating doctors' offices, as an advanced, full-risk Medicare program for network physicians.

CCPN is the largest independent primary care physician network in the state with more than 3,600 primary care clinicians supporting more than three million patients across the state. Two-thirds of CCPN practices care for the adult population. UpStream recently assumed two-sided financial risk on roughly one hundred thousand seniors in the state to ensure better outcomes and improved financial performance to doctors caring for older, sicker adults. CCPN will now expand its role in Medicare with an UpStream-partnered Medicare model.

"It was a unanimous decision by our board and executive team to incorporate UpStream's unique clinical and financial model and offer it as a Medicare program for our practices," explained Conrad L. Flick, MD, CCPN Co-president. "With UpStream, our network physicians will be better resourced to provide effective care to medically complex seniors and be guaranteed compensation for working to improve care."

By embedding highly trained prescribing pharmacists and coordination nurses at each primary care physician office, UpStream creates infrastructure and resources for the whole person care experience. The team enables busy providers to have time to address complex medical decisions, manage access for acute visits and drive better engagement and satisfaction scores.

"We are very proud to partner with CCPN across the state of North Carolina given their mission and leadership in supporting independent practices to achieve high quality results," said Fergus Hoban, President and Founder of UpStream Healthcare.

"Giving physicians the support they need to treat older Americans is the number one priority of our company. By participating in full risk models, we create opportunity for unparalleled financial incentives to primary care physicians" explained Dr. Sanjay Doddamani, UpStream Healthcare Cofounder and CEO.

UpStream Healthcare's unique model offers support to practices of any size or historic experience who do not have the resources or ability to take the heavy financial risks currently associated with value-based models. Participating providers receive Guaranteed Advanced Payments for Quality or GAP-Q™ as financial incentives on a schedule basis for their quality performance, taking the guess work out of an otherwise unpredictable environment.

About Community Care Physician Network (CCPN)

CCPN is a physician-led, clinically-integrated network that helps independent primary care physicians deliver high-quality, cost-effective care. Our tools and staff help independent practices thrive in value-based care systems, reduce administrative burdens and preserve long-term patient relationships. We also work to improve satisfaction with the practice of medicine for both providers and patients, strengthen physician autonomy and enhance local access to cost-effective care across North Carolina. To learn more, visit communitycarephysiciannetwork.com.

About UpStream Healthcare

UpStream Healthcare is a global risk organization that provides physicians with the support and systems they need to improve clinical outcomes and cost for seniors. To achieve this, we embed a powerful support platform that facilitates physicians, pharmacists, and nurses to work together in primary care practices of all sizes.

