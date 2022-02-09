Epitome Risk, a Risk Management Company that Specializes in COVID-Compliance for TV & Film, Gives ADR Safety Tips for Productions

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Dialog Replacement (ADR), or "looping," ADR is an essential part of any post-production process. But during this pandemic, Epitome Risk CEO Lisa Wilson says, productions should take extra steps to ensure safety.

Epitome Risk is a U.S.-based risk management company, specializing in COVID-compliance & safety support for TV & film productions. Through working with industry-leading international partners, Epitome Risk delivers the highest level of logistical and risk analysis and consulting for the unique needs of on-location television and film production.

"By taking the time to plan for ADR during production—if not pre-production—we can reduce the on-set risk of contamination by further reducing the personnel and equipment that need our attention," said Ms. Wilson. "This means keeping separate and scheduling buffer times. It requires assigning and labeling individual equipment and, if possible, entire rooms."

"Safely recording ADR also requires sanitizing the area and equipment between sessions and minimizing on-site personnel," she added.

Given just how much of our production processes have changed during COVID-19—from schedules to casting to travel—we shouldn't be surprised to learn that ADR has also changed. Productions must reduce to an absolute minimum the number of people allowed on sets, while simultaneously increasing location control. These changes can have both positive and negative effects on our sound recording.

Positive: Limiting the number of people and maximizing control of our locations has kept the amount of noise down. This has made for cleaner audio recording and, therefore, a decreased need for ADR in post.

Negative: These necessary safety steps have seen the crew inside the bubble taking on more work and responsibility. This, in turn, has led to understaffed sound teams, which has, in many instances, led to an increase in ADR.

"The pandemic has had contradictory ramifications from one production to the next, so it is impossible to accurately say whether ADR has increased or decreased in the COVID-19 era," said Wilson. "What we can say is that ADR is easiest when you prepare for it."

