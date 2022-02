EMPIRE STATE MAKES LIST OF NATION'S WORST TRUCK BOTTLENECKS

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and the state of New York placed six locations on the list.

"New York is home to more than 8 million residents and some of our most critical commercial centers. With key ports, border crossings, factories, farms and more – our state relies on good infrastructure to move our economy, but congestion increasingly puts a strain on transportation networks and the supply chain," said Trucking Association of New York President Kendra Hems. "With a half dozen chokepoints on ATRI's list of the worst truck bottlenecks in the country, we know where our needs are greatest, which is important for policymakers in Albany and DC so they can target investments to the places that will do the most good."

The 2022 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on truck GPS data from over 1 million freight trucks uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support the U.S. DOT's Freight Mobility Initiative. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

The six New York bottlenecks are:



No. 17 Rye: I-95 at I-287

No. 20 Brooklyn: I-278 at Belt Parkway

No. 31 Queens: I-495

No. 39 Bronx: I-678

No. 73 Manhasset: I-495 at Shelter Rock Road

No. 74 Nyack: I-287

"ATRI's bottleneck list is a roadmap for federal and state administrators responsible for prioritizing infrastructure investments throughout the country. Every year, ATRI's list highlights the dire needs for modernizing and improving our roads and bridges," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. "We have seen, most recently in Pittsburgh, that the cost of doing nothing could also cost lives. It's time to fund these projects and get our supply chains moving again."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website here. ATRI is also providing animations created with truck GPS data for select bottleneck locations, all available on the website.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

