Edward Kelly Elected to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Board of Directors Experienced labor leader to provide critical perspective to Massachusetts' leading health plan

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, has been elected to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) board of directors.

"We're excited to have Ed join our board," said Dorothy Puhy, chair of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts board of directors. "He will provide important insights as a respected labor leader and longtime fire fighter, and will help us advance our mission of quality, affordable and equitable heath care with an unparalleled consumer experience."

"Our goal is to be our members' trusted ally, and Ed Kelly will be a critical partner in this work," said Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "He represents a unique and important segment of our diverse membership -- the men and women of organized labor – but we believe the perspective he brings to our board will benefit all our members."

"I look forward to contributing my experience as a union member and leader to Massachusetts' premier health plan," said Kelly. "Since its founding, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has been committed to meeting the health care needs of working men and women. It's a commitment I share and will help advance as a member of the board of directors."

Kelly is a member of the board's audit committee and the health care quality and affordability committee.

Blue Cross' board helps set strategy and overall direction within a highly competitive and heavily regulated business environment. Board members bring to the company unique knowledge and experiences as well as the perspectives of employers, labor, community and health care leaders, and other stakeholders.

The company recruits from a select pool of highly qualified candidates and is committed to attracting and retaining highly qualified directors with significant business acumen and leadership capabilities as well as diverse experiences and backgrounds.

About Ed Kelly

Elected general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters in March 2021, Kelly previously served as the IAFF's general secretary-treasurer from 2016-2021. The association represents more than 325,000 full-time professional fire fighters and paramedics in the US and Canada.

Kelly joined the Boston Fire Department as a fire fighter/EMT in 1997. He served on the technical rescue team starting in 1999. He has responded to a number of high-profile disasters including the Worcester Cold Storage fire that killed six fire fighters, Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, and the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

Kelly was named Labor Leader of the Year by the Greater Boston Labor Council. He is a co-founder and member of the board of directors for Massachusetts Iraq and Afghanistan Fallen Heroes and a trustee for the Boston Fire Department Charitable Association.

Kelly is a graduate of the Harvard Trade Union Program class of 2015 and a veteran of the United States Air Force.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

