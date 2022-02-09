Cardinal Health partners with Kinaxis to optimize digital supply chain planning

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today announced it will leverage the Kinaxis® RapidResponse® platform to increase medical product visibility and supply chain agility.

Kinaxis will enhance Cardinal Health's medical supply chain through concurrent planning and end-to-end network visibility and transparency while factoring in seasonality and pandemic planning; instantly balance demand and supply while accounting for capacity safeguards; and simulate product supply scenarios in seconds to create best-fit solutions for customers. The platform supports fast, confident decisions using advanced insights and analytics in real time.

Cardinal Health will focus initial implementation efforts of Kinaxis RapidResponse within the Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions business, the largest direct-to-home supplier of disposable medical supplies, with an expected completion date of Summer 2022. A full implementation of the RapidResponse platform across the Cardinal Health medical business is anticipated for completion by the end of calendar year 2023.

"Integrating Kinaxis RapidResponse allows us to view our entire supply chain in real time to proactively mitigate and minimize potential impacts to our customers – and ultimately, their patients," said Paul Rodio, SVP Global Planning at Cardinal Health. "Kinaxis is a key enabler to driving optimization in our end-to-end global planning process."

With the addition of RapidResponse, Cardinal Health will standardize medical planning within one platform, further improving overall planning, supplier management, risk management and inventory capabilities.

"Kinaxis RapidResponse is the world's first and only concurrent planning platform," said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. "We're excited to collaborate with Cardinal Health to bring this advanced planning to healthcare customers and increase accessibility to the products they need most."

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

