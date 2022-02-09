Canopy, The World's Cleanest Humidifier and Diffuser, Welcomes Alli Webb As President To Lead The Brand Into Its Next Phase Of Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alli Webb is joining Canopy as President, and will help elevate the wellness brand to the next level as it enters a new phase of growth. Webb brings her strong beauty and entrepreneurship background to the team, having co-founded Drybar, Squeeze, Okay Humans, and Becket + Quill. She is also making an investment in the company.

"I've been completely blown away by the innovation and brand Canopy has developed. They have found a white space in a booming and important category of beauty devices for the home, starting with the Humidifier. Similar to what we did with Drybar, Canopy is opening up a whole new essential category within the beauty space by hydrating the skin, hair and scalp from the outside in. It's genius and I couldn't be more excited to dig in and work closely with this brilliant team to help grow and scale the brand and category. I feel so compelled to make sure every single woman has a Canopy device in her home," said Webb.

"Alli built an institution in beauty with her incredible brand and community-building super powers, and has a deep understanding of the modern beauty consumer. She found a white space in the market and innovated on products and experiences that are both approachable and premium. This is akin to Canopy's approach to skincare, and we're so excited to have her experience leading Canopy into our next phase of growth," said Justin Seidenfeld, CEO and Co-Founder of Canopy.

Since launching in October 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Canopy has experienced massive success, even surpassing its forecasted 5,800 Humidifiers sold within the first three months by selling more than 10,000 units. In Canopy's first 15 months, gross sales are approaching $10 million, and the company has received more than 140,000 orders. The brand is also launching on Sephora.com this month, becoming the first Humidifier ever to be sold by the beauty retail giant, starting February 15.

"Sephora is thrilled to partner with Canopy and continue bringing our clients best-in-class products that support all their beauty and wellness needs," said Cindy Deily, VP Skincare Merchandising at Sephora. "Canopy's innovative devices—including the Humidifier—help clients optimize their at-home wellness routines, as well as achieve healthy skin, body and mind, making it a wonderful addition to our clean beauty assortment."

The Canopy Humidifier is recognized as the world's cleanest humidifier by dermatologists and happy customers alike. With no-mist hydration, anti-mold technology and easy-to-clean dishwasher safe parts, the Canopy Humidifier does wonders for your skin's appearance and hydration, while also helping to ensure healthier air quality in your home.

Discover Canopy at getcanopy.co and, beginning February 15, at sephora.com.

