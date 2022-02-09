BEENTHEREDONETHAT RAISES $6.5M WITH ITS SERIES A FOLLOW ON TO EXPAND GLOBAL EXPERT COMMUNITY Backed by Beringea, the strategic & creative entity harnesses the world's best thinkers and experts to solve the world's toughest problems, at scale and speed

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeenThereDoneThat , a strategic and creative networked intelligence system announces the launch of its Series A funding round. By harnessing its global community of over 300 of the very best creative, strategic thinkers with an average of 20 years of experience, BeenThereDoneThat is a leader in the Open Talent space defining new ways of working in the modern age. Top global investment firm Beringea is backing BeenThereDoneThat to accelerate its growth and deliver on its promise to use the world's most creative thinkers to solve the world's toughest problems, as it accelerates growth within brand and business services and brings its unique model into new sectors.

Co-founded by David Alberts and Ed Rogers, BeenThereDoneThat's Series A was led by $6.3 million from Beringea with additional funding from strategic private investors in the U.S. and Europe. BeenThereDoneThat will use this latest funding to further invest in talent, infrastructure and technology to fuel its one-of-a-kind structure, enhancing the experience of both community and clients, which include some of the world's most beloved brands.

BeenThereDoneThat's community of the world's best thinkers offers access to a deep talent pool of C-suite consultants that can be aggregated and filtered based on a client's needs. Its business model harnesses the very best talent in any business vertical, on demand. Beginning with a problem definition process, a team of experts are hand picked to develop thinking within a week, providing clients with a range of actionable solutions. The team has already produced strong results for clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies to start-ups. Notable engagements include creating systems to provide brand purpose; sustainability and innovation thinking on dozens of major CPG brands; training hundreds of senior marketers in its proprietary Problem Definition model; and alongside the AdCouncil, developing the strategic foundation for the U.S. vaccination efforts.

"Our mission is to harness the world's best thinkers to solve the world's toughest problems. With this next chapter of growth, we're aiming to bring our model to more and more companies and categories to make an even bigger impact," said David Alberts, BeenThereDoneThat co-founder. "We believe this is the future of business - defining the right problem and identifying the right experts to solve it.

"Our Open Talent network is designed to deliver results at scale and speed," said Ed Rogers, BeenThereDoneThat co-founder. "Through our first-of-its-kind community, we are committed to connecting our talent with purpose-driven work while providing our clients customized solutions through our codified process."

"BeenThereDoneThat's approach to both talent and strategic problem solving is remarkable," Carrie Babcock, Investment Manager at Beringea. "Beringea is proud to have BeenThereDoneThat as part of our portfolio and support them as they execute on their mission."

For more information on BeenThereDoneThat, visit https://www.beentheredonethat.co/

About BeenThereDoneThat

BeenThereDoneThat is a networked intelligence system composed of a deep talent pool of C-suite experts and consultants that is harnessed for on-demand intelligence and solutions based on a client's needs. Powered by a global community of over 300 of the very best creative, strategic thinkers in the world, the business model allows clients to tap into the world's best thinkers to solve the world's toughest problems, accessing the very best experts in any business vertical, on demand. BeenThereDoneThat works with a range of clients from multinationals to start-ups, on assignments ranging from sustainability strategy, creative, brand strategy, innovation, consulting, business capabilities and training.

About Beringea

Beringea is a transatlantic venture capital investor that seeks to create lasting success for rapidly scaling entrepreneurial companies. It currently manages $700m in funds and more than 60 portfolio companies across the U.K., Europe and North America. With offices in London and Detroit, it provides patient capital and a global footprint to back founders throughout their journey, helping them overcome barriers to scale and build international success stories. Its track record of three decades of successful investing across sectors including retail, software, media and artificial intelligence has inspired its own entrepreneurial ethos; cultivated an exceptional community of entrepreneurs and investors; and fostered the experience required to create substantial businesses and deliver value for shareholders in its funds. For information on our UK investment activities, email info@beringea.co.uk or visit http://www.beringea.com .

