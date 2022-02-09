Albemarle in Discussions with Mineral Resources to Expand Lithium Joint Venture

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) ("Albemarle"), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it has signed a non-binding letter agreement with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) ("MRL") to explore a potential expansion of the MARBL Lithium Joint Venture ("MARBL").

"The expansion of MARBL would be consistent with our corporate strategy to pursue profitable growth and to be disciplined stewards of capital," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO. "Broadening our partnership with MRL would allow us to expand lithium conversion capacity with increased optionality and reduced risk to help meet our global customers' growing need for high-quality, reliable lithium supply."

The non-binding letter envisions certain key principles, including:

Ownership of the Wodgina mine would change from 60/40 (ALB/MIN) to 50/50.

Ownership of Kemerton I/II would remain 60/40 (ALB/MIN).

Albemarle would supply Greenbushes spodumene for use at Kemerton.

Potential new 50/50 joint venture to own additional lithium conversion asset(s) outside of Australia to be jointly funded 50/50 by MRL and Albemarle . Albemarle would be the operator of these assets.

Albemarle would remain the exclusive marketer of lithium products for the JV(s).

The transactions contemplated by the non-binding letter agreement are subject to due diligence and the parties entering into binding agreements to effect the proposed transactions.

