TAICCA Presents over 70 Taiwanese Films at European Film Market

TAIPEI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) will kick off this year's participation in international film markets with a virtual Taiwan Pavilion at the Berlinale's European Film Market (EFM) from Feb. 10th to 17th.

TAICCA kicks off 2022’s participation in international film markets with its virtual Taiwan Pavilion at the EFM. Presenting 71 latest titles, including feature films, documentaries, animations, and VR works from 34 companies. Photo source: TAICCA (PRNewswire)

Leading the efforts in promoting Taiwanese films at the EFM for the third year, TAICCA is presenting 71 titles, including feature films, documentaries, animations, and VR works from 34 companies at the pavilion.

"TAICCA assists the industry to participate in major international film and TV markets with projects in the pitching phases to search for investment," said TAICCA CEO Izero LEE. "The number of works presented this year has nearly doubled, and we're pleased to see more industry practitioners recognize and understand the benefits of attending international content markets."

The agency will also introduce various programs for co-production opportunities with Taiwan during the Country Session of the Co-Production Market, such as Taiwan's International Co-funding Program (TICP) , and encourages emerging producers to take part in the Visitors Program to connect with professionals around the world.

"TAICCA also provides resources for every stage of film and TV series development, from financing proposals to investment matchmaking, helping the industry to secure the funding required for each production. Through various programs we hope to improve the ecosystem of Taiwan's film and TV industry while increasing the quality and quantity of content," LEE added.

With the support of the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, the Taiwan Pavilion will emphasize Taiwan's creative freedom and boundless potential. Titles presented include In the Morning of La Petite Mort by director WANG Yu-lin which was selected for the Tokyo Gap-Financing Market, K Series by directors TSAO Shih-han, HUNG Tzu-hsuang, CHOU Tung-yen, YIN Chen-hao, CHIANG Wei-liang, and the short film The Mother of God by LIAO Che-i, a documentary of poet WU Sheng titled He's Still Young, and animation adapted from beloved comic series Shiro - Hero of Heroes.

Also included are VR projects Madame Pirate: Becoming A Legend and LIPs (Prototype), which are both selected for this year's SXSW XR Experience Spotlight, as well as PIERCE starring TSAO Yu-ning, LIU Hsiu-fu, which is supported by the TICP.

Entering its 72nd edition, the Berlin International Film Festival will be held in person. Several works from Taiwanese filmmakers have been recognized by the 2022 Berlinale. The Lighting by Taipei and Berlin-based filmmaker and visual artist Musquiqui Chihying is selected for the Forum Expanded section, and Gong Ji; Rooster by Burmese-Chinese director Myo AUNG is selected for the Generation section.

