Survey Finds Majority of Homeschooling Families Have No Intention of Returning to Brick-and-Mortar Schools

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by Time4Learning, a Cambium Learning Group company, reveals that 95% of parents who chose to homeschool their children since the onset of COVID-19 will not return to traditional classrooms. The quarterly study surveyed nearly 1,000 Time4Learning families who elected to homeschool their children since March 2020.

Only nine percent reported an interest in returning to brick-and-mortar schools compared to 19 percent last fall . Four months into the 2021-22 school year, parents cite concerns over COVID-19 infection rates and displeasure in their public school system's response to the virus. Read the full summary of findings here .

"Many of our families are continuing with homeschooling longer than they anticipated because of how well it works for them," says Time4Learning Founder and President John Edelson. "Parents find our lessons align with school learning outcomes, but offer the benefits of allowing children to learn at their own pace and the flexibility to dedicate time to other interests."

According to the U.S. Department of Education , 1.5 million students have left the public system since the beginning of the pandemic. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that homeschooling households more than doubled since March 2020, increasing from 5 percent to more than 11 percent of the K-12 population.

Time4Learning welcomed more than 175,000 new students last school year alone.

Amid school closures and a growing teacher shortage, Edelson expects more families will make the transition to homeschooling in 2022. "The pandemic has utterly disrupted our 'one-size-fits-all' model of education," he shares. "As more parents meet families who are successfully homeschooling, we expect they will take control of their children's education and the movement will continue to grow."

