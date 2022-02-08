REPUBLICA HAVAS WELCOMES CATARINA GONÇALVES AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republica Havas, one of America's leading creative, media, and communications agencies, today announced that Catarina Gonçalves has joined its executive team as Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Gonçalves, a respected global expert, will oversee the agency's Strategy, Research, Data & Analytics, and Content & Social Media practices.

Gonçalves, who is fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish, brings 20 years of national and global experience leading brand and creative strategy as well as research and account planning for a host of blue chip brands. Most recently, she was Director of Strategy for Media.Monks in Los Angeles, where she drove strategy and planning for clients including California Lottery, Mitsubishi, Northgate G. Market, Havaianas, Ring Central, YouTube, and NYX, among others.

Republica Havas Executive Vice President and General Manager Anthony Bianco, said, "With all of the growth the agency has had over this past year, Catarina's a stellar addition to the team. She brings a wealth of strategic talent, passion and global experience that will further bolster the best in class strategic prowess that Republica Havas is known for."

Prior to Media.Monks, Gonçalves was Director of Strategic Planning for Gallegos United in Los Angeles, where she developed innovative research approaches to create compelling brand stories and strategies. There, she spearheaded campaigns for Got Milk?, Comcast, Chick-fil-A, Carnival Cruise Line, General Mills, and JCPenney which resulted in the work earning recognition across acclaimed industry accolades.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Republica Havas team, an agency with an agile, independent spirit that's powered by the extended global resources and network of Havas. Our perception of the consumer really coincides – we want to push brands to move beyond seeing consumers as data points and instead prioritize human connection in order to develop rich, engaging interactions with the people and communities they want to reach," Gonçalves said.

Gonçalves brings a seasoned global perspective as she held leadership roles across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America, including Alma DDB in Miami, Synovate-Censydiam in Madrid, and TBWA in Lisbon. Throughout her impressive career, her clients have also included Coca-Cola, Unilever, PepsiCo, Ford, Cricket Wireless, Rosetta Stone, PNC Bank, State Farm, McDonald's, Volvo, and many others.

Gonçalves holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Master's degree in Social and Organizational Psychology from the University of Lisbon, Portugal. Gonçalves is an avid student of global consumer behavior, emotion and culture, which she analyzes and translates into overarching insights to guide sound communication strategies.

ABOUT REPUBLICA HAVAS

Republica Havas is one of America's leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. Founded in 2006, Republica Havas provides award-winning integrated marketing and communications including creative, brand strategy, research, media planning and buying, analytics and consumer science, digital, public relations, social, and experiential to numerous blue-chip clients in the United States and markets around the globe. Republica Havas also boasts Havas House, a global custom media, content, and publishing company. Republica Havas is the lead U.S. multicultural agency partner of Paris-based Havas Group. Havas is a division of Vivendi, a global content, media, and communications group. For more information, visit republicahavas.com , and follow @RepublicaHavas on social media.

