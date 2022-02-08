"NFTS: THE 10,450 FT VIEW" IN JACKSON HOLE COLLABORATE WITH PREMIUM DIGITAL ART STREAMING PLATFORM, NIIO ART, AS A DISPLAY AND CURATED ART PARTNER The Bernoulli | Locke NFT Event Will Have An On-Site Art Exhibition Presented by Vellum LA

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTs: The 10,450 FT View is scheduled for February 10-13, 2022, and today announced an onsite exhibition entitled, This Unearthly World: Nature as a Palette of Expression. The event-long exhibit is in partnership with Niio Art, Barco and Super Rare and presented by Vellum LA. Bernoulli | Locke, creator of exclusive experiences, designed this future-focused event as it celebrates the natural beauty of Jackson Hole, set at the Four Seasons Resort in the most crypto-forward state of Wyoming.

Curated by Sinziana Velicescu, Director of Vellum LA, This Unearthly World will feature various interpretations of our natural world from artists including Shane Griffin, Sofia Crespo, Leo Isikdogan, Eceertrey, Thomas Jackson, Jeff Frost and Claire Droppert. Through techniques ranging from machine learning and 3D animation to kinetic sculpture and photography, the work in this exhibition shines a light on the earth's natural and strange beauty in playful, subtle, and sometimes unexpected ways.

This exhibit will ensure the best possible viewing experience for the curated Art on show, leveraging Niio's best in class digital art software and playback capabilities turning Barco screens into premium digital art canvases. This on-site visualization exquisitely showcases the ability to move NFT out from your wallet into the world.

"The explosion of NFT and digital art create a unique opportunity to bring brilliant artists' experiences into the home and workplace. How art makes its way from "Wallet to Wall" is at the core of what we do. We are excited to share the full power of the Niio platform experience at 10,450FT VIEW," said Rob Anders, Co-Founder & CEO Niio.

"The utilization of technology, such as Niio Art and Barco screens, for artistic purposes presents a world of opportunity for artists and owners of their digital pieces," explains Sinziana Velicescu, Curator of Vellum LA and This Unearthly World. "We've prepared an exhibit that will leave those on-site in awe and eager to grow their digital art libraries."

Confirmed speakers include the following: Rachel Webber, Chief Brand and Strategy Officer at Playboy, Kelly DiGregorio the VP of Partner Management & Operations at Dapper Labs, Zack Seaward and Daniel Nelson of Coindesk, Allison Sturges, Head of Partnerships at Genies, Arif Khan, the CEO and Founder of Alethea,ai, Dirk Lueth, the Co-Founder of Upland, David Feinstein, of SuperRare, Sinziana Velicescu, Curator of Vellum Gallery, Sidney Smith, Music Producer and CEO of Auggy, Artists Griffin Loop and Jeff Nishinaka, Jin Kim, Co-Founder of Catbotica, Tim Sinnaeve, Managing Director of Barco Residential, and many others – all in collaboration with host Shelly Palmer, a recognized technology visionary.

Attendees have the unique opportunity to ski, dine and attend sessions with the experts, a rare opportunity to enter and understand the trailblazing NFT ecosystem. A White Glove service is offered to personally facilitate each attendee's journey with NFTs.

The event is reaching its capacity of 200; once this is maxxed the Conference will be closed to the public, and only 60 VIP slots will be available for special admittance to unique, intimate dinners with some of the thought leaders from this burgeoning new technology stage.

