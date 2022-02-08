CORTEN REAL ESTATE BUILDS OUT CAPITAL STRATEGIES TEAM

WILMINGTON, N.C. and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corten Real Estate Management LLC ("Corten" or the "Firm") is pleased to announce that Katie Bergen has joined the firm as a Principal focused on investor relations, fundraising and capital strategies.

Ms. Bergen has many years of institutional real estate experience including fundraising, investor relations, marketing, acquisitions, asset management, ESG strategies and implementation including GRESB reporting, as well as leadership experience in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

P.J. Yeatman, Managing Partner of Corten, said "We are very excited to have Katie join us. Her professional experience and enthusiasm will add significant value to our platform from a fundraising and investor relations perspective. Her addition will also allow both Stefanie Langer, our COO, and I to further focus more time on advancing various operational initiatives and developing investment strategies, respectively."

Prior to joining Corten, Ms. Bergen was a Senior Director of Capital Strategies and Investor Relations with EverWest, a $4B Denver based real estate investment advisor focused on industrial and creative office, and Director of Capital Markets at CenterSquare Investment Management, a leading REIT and private real estate investment advisor. Ms. Bergen graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison with a Bachelor of Business Administration with dual majors in Real Estate and Finance. She serves on the Executive Board as the VP of National Programs for the Wisconsin Real Estate Alumni Association (WREAA).

Ms. Bergen offered "I am beyond thrilled to reunite with P.J. Yeatman and Stefanie Langer at Corten. They are both remarkable leaders and I have been lucky enough to have them as career advisors and trusted friends for many years. This new role provides the opportunity to align my passion for creating partnerships through real estate investing by offering solution capital to middle-market hospitality, office, multifamily and industrial assets."

About Corten Real Estate Management, LLC (www.cortenrealestate.com)

Corten is a real estate investment manager that targets middle-market common equity (direct and joint venture), preferred equity and subordinate debt investments in hospitality, multifamily, and office properties located throughout the United States. Corten's sector expertise and ability to invest up and down the capital stack allows it to provide tailored capital solutions to operating partners/sponsors looking to execute value-added business plans. The Firm's Partners together have over 100 years of experience with a demonstrated track record in acquisitions, development, construction, design and property, asset and fund management. Corten is headquartered in Wilmington, DE, with satellite offices in the Philadelphia, PA and Washington, DC metro areas.

