Carnegie Mellon Launches New Stackable Credentials in Product Management and Innovation

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Mellon University's Integrated Innovation Institute has launched a suite of new online offerings to meet the growing demand for product management, design, and innovation among product and service designers, technologists, and business leaders. Built with the expertise of faculty and expert practitioners spanning the fields of design, business, and engineering, these stackable credentials will help professionals grow and develop the skills needed to advance in careers in product management, strategy and innovation.

The slate of new online offerings includes four certificates in Product Design Innovation, Technology for Product Management, Methods and Tools for Product Innovation, and New Product Management. These certificates can be taken in any order, giving professionals the flexibility to choose a learning structure that advances at their desired pace, providing a balance between their studies and career. A final capstone experience allows holders of the four certificates to earn an online Master's Degree in Integrated Innovation for Products and Services.

"As companies seek meaningful top-line growth to improve their competitiveness, employers are in short supply of professionals with the skill set required to work with diverse teams to design, test and scale new products and service offerings," said Peter Boatwright, director of the Integrated Innovation Institute. "The unique multidisciplinary curriculum will enable experienced professionals to develop the integrated cross-cutting human, design, and technical skills required to take complex—and novel—ideas and translate them into scalable products and services to drive meaningful growth."

To help meet demand for continuing and graduate-level education in these fields, the university has selected iDesign, which has worked with more than 100 institutions to design, build and support award-winning online courses. A team of veteran instructional designers and educators from iDesign will collaborate with program leaders, administrators, and faculty experts from the College to design and develop the online courses for the suite of new stackable certificates.

"What sets successful product professionals apart is not the mastery of technical skills, but more importantly the learned ability to apply conceptual thinking, problem-solving, and human-centered design to translate ideas into impactful solutions that drive value," said Whitney Kilgore, co-founder and chief academic officer at iDesign. "This suite of stackable credentials taught by highly respected faculty at Carnegie Mellon University will combine the practice and theory of business, engineering, and design with real-world applications and field experience to prepare rising leaders for rigorous and rewarding careers in product design, innovation and strategy."

About the Integrated Innovation Institute: The Integrated Innovation Institute is a department within Carnegie Mellon University's College of Engineering. The Institute breaks down the silos that impede innovation by uniting the disciplines of engineering, design and business to build impactful solutions that create value for real people.

About Carnegie Mellon University: Carnegie Mellon, cmu.edu, is a private, internationally ranked research university with programs in areas ranging from science, technology and business, to public policy, the humanities and the arts. More than 14,000 students in the university's seven schools and colleges benefit from a small student-to-faculty ratio and an education characterized by its focus on creating and implementing solutions for real problems, interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

About iDesign: iDesign partners with colleges and universities to build, grow and support online and blended programs. We are passionate about helping faculty harness the potential of emerging technologies to design courses and degrees that make an impact, whether they are fully online, flipped, blended, adaptive, or competency-based. Our unbundled, fee-for-service model is rooted in a commitment to flexibility and institutional autonomy, while our analytics platform supports continuous improvement through rigorous measurement of student engagement and course quality. From statewide university systems to private colleges, our custom solutions pair instructional design with technologies to enable great teaching. To learn more, please visit www.idesignedu.org .

