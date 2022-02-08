AARON'S AND FORMER NFL STAR WARRICK DUNN CELEBRATE 200TH "HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS" SURPRISE

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, is celebrating a significant milestone with former NFL star Warrick Dunn and his foundation, awarding $10,000 in furnishings to the 200th first-time homeowner through the "Homes for the Holidays" program.

Entering its 25th year, Warrick Dunn Charities' "Homes for the Holidays" program rewards single parents who are actively working to achieve first-time homeownership by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can come with establishing a new home. While the houses themselves are constructed and financed through Habitat for Humanity, the surprise comes when the families discover they are fully furnished and stocked by Aaron's, in addition to receiving $5,000 in down-payment assistance from Warrick Dunn Charities and its sponsors.

"Milestones are marked by numbers, but it's impossible to quantify the impact this program has had on the 200 families that have benefitted over the last quarter century," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "We take so much pride in this longstanding relationship with Warrick and salute him and his team on this incredible accomplishment."

The 200th surprise was delivered to lifelong Los Angeles resident Fellicia and her 13-year-old son. A program coordinator with the Salvation Army, she has worked tirelessly during the pandemic to give back to the community, providing essential food and clothing to those in need. Prior to securing her new home through Habitat for Humanity, Fellicia and her son shared a bedroom in a cramped apartment.

"Since football has given me the platform to make this program a reality, it felt appropriate to deliver this 200th surprise in Los Angeles the week of the 'big game,' with the eyes of the world watching," said Warrick Dunn. "With the support of Aaron's, we have helped 200 families take meaningful steps toward breaking the cycle of generational poverty, so I am immensely grateful for their support of my life's work and excited for the benchmarks to come in the future."

After initially launching in markets where Dunn starred during his playing days – namely Baton Rouge, LA., Atlanta, GA., Tallahassee and Tampa, FL. – the "Homes for the Holidays" program expanded nationwide, with recent recipients in cities as varied as Dallas, TX., Phoenix, AZ., Charlotte, NC, and Detroit, MI.

For more information on Warrick Dunn Charities, please visit WDC.org, and for additional info on Aaron's charitable endeavors, please visit Aarons.com/AaronsGives.

About The Aaron's Company

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

About Warrick Dunn Charities

Inspired by our Founder's life journey, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. empowers families to break the cycle of generational poverty and provide a better quality of life for all. "Homes for the Holidays" partners with local community organizations to reduce the financial burden on single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

Since 1997, "Homes for the Holidays" has rewarded 200 single parents nationwide who have achieved first-time homeownership. Today, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. has expanded their flagship Homes for the Holidays initiative with three additional programs: Count on Your Future, SCULPT, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. Together, our four programs are dedicated to strengthening families and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger, and improving their quality of life academically, socially, and economically. For more information, visit www.wdc.org.

