USW Supports Section 232 Deal with Japan

"President Biden and his administration from day one pursued initiatives and policies that promote fair trade and preserve domestic jobs. Nowhere has this commitment been more pronounced than in its careful evaluation of the Section 232 relief measures for steel and aluminum.

"The USW was a fierce advocate for the original 232 measures, but we have always maintained that it's crucial to consider the unique circumstances surrounding each of our trading partners.

"The arrangement with Japan, which leaves aluminum 232 measures in place and sets tariff rate quotas on steel, demonstrates that President Biden understands that we must move beyond the less-effective, one-size-fits-all approach of the previous administration.

"Through this deal, the administration was able to negotiate steel import volumes that provide for the continued success of our domestic industries while maintaining opportunities to work together with Japan to address global overcapacity and other areas of mutual concern.

"In particular, 'melted and poured' requirements will ensure that steel imports from Japan are actually produced there, which will help stem circumvention and allow workers in both countries an opportunity to succeed.

"Far too many U.S. workers and their communities have fallen victim to the non-market predatory practices of China and other countries. We commend the administration for its commitment to working toward a larger trade policy that preserves our national security and allows our critical industries to thrive."

