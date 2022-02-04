GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2022

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 26.2%. Total seats increased 29.8% and the number of departures increased by 29.3%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 25.2% and the load factor was 82.6%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 22.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 21.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8%. The volume of departures increased by 27.4% and seats increased by 27.9%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 132 million, the demand (RPK) was 102 million and international load factor was 77.4%.

December/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Jan/22 Jan/21 % Var. Jan/22 LTM Jan/21 LTM % Var. Total GOL











Departures 19,868 15,370 29.3% 138,671 114,006 21.6% Seats (thousand) 3,477 2,680 29.8% 24,318 19,742 23.2% ASK (million) 4,166 3,301 26.2% 27,881 23,269 19.8% RPK (million) 3,441 2,749 25.2% 22,836 18,532 23.2% Load Factor 82.6% 83.3% -0.7 p.p 81.9% 79.6% 2.3 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,775 2,180 27.3% 19,402 15,332 26.5% Domestic GOL











Departures 19,580 15,370 27.4% 138,078 111,434 23.9% Seats (thousand) 3,428 2,680 27.9% 24,217 19,303 25.5% ASK (million) 4,035 3,301 22.2% 27,624 22,227 24.3% RPK (million) 3,339 2,749 21.5% 22,640 17,802 27.2% Load Factor 82.8% 83.3% -0.5 p.p 82.0% 80.1% 1.9 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,737 2,180 25.6% 19,327 15,042 28.5% International GOL











Departures 288 0 N.A. 593 2,572 -76.9% Seats (thousand) 50 0 N.A. 100 439 -77.1% ASK (million) 132 0 N.A. 257 1,041 -75.3% RPK (million) 102 0 N.A. 196 730 -73.1% Load Factor 77.4% 0 N.A. 76.3% 70.1% 6.2 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 38 0 N.A. 75 290 -74.0% On-time Departures 87.5% 94.9% -7.4 p.p 93.4% 95.0% -1.6 p.p Flight Completion 99.6% 99.2% 0.4 p.p 98.9% 97.3% 1.6 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 4.3 3.2 34.8% 43.1 37.2 16.0%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

