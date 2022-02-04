Geneva Financial Announces Geneva Guardian™

PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) announced today the company will offer full-service credit monitoring, assessment, recovery, and restoration through Geneva Guardian™ for borrowers across their 46-state licensure. Borrowers may now receive a certificate for 1 year of fully managed recovery and protection against identity theft as a closing gift from their mortgage loan officer.

"We understand the pressure that the loan process can create for our clients, and we are always striving to make that process as stress-free as possible. Our clients deserve peace-of-mind, and this new closing gift will provide confidence that they will be protected," Telle VanTrojen, Chief Operations Officer of Geneva stated. "We don't stop caring when you leave our offices. Our human-first mindset doesn't end with the close of the transaction."

Unlike other identity theft protection programs, Geneva Guardian™ goes beyond credit monitoring, offering a full suite of services including dark web monitoring, credit score tracking, mobile phone protection, and much more. This program will ensure Geneva Financial's clients will remain informed on the status of their identity and credit for 365 days of defense after closing with an optional for renewal. Additionally, if their identity or information is compromised, the Geneva Guardian™ team will stop at nothing to remediate the damage with white-glove service that personalizes the customer experience.

With more than 130 branches nationwide, Geneva Financial Home Loans offers countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers. If you need help navigating the current market, connect with your local Geneva Financial loan officer to start the conversation and read more about Geneva's full product lineup at https://www.genevafi.com/loan-products/.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

