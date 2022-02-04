Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

FFIE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Faraday Future Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022

Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/araday-future-intelligent-electric-inc-f-k-a-property-solutions-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=23324&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Faraday Future between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 22, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assets in China frozen by courts, (2) a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries were attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate; (3) the Company's cars were not as close to production as the Company claimed; (4) as a result of previously issued statements that were misleading and/or inaccurate, Faraday Future could not timely file its quarterly report; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ffie-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-faraday-future-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-22-2022-301475425.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.