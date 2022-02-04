FCFS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds FirstCash Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of FirstCash common stock between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 15, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, FirstCash, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the Military Lending Act ("MLA") and the Consent Order Cash America had entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "Order"); (b) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (c) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational and financial harm if the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

