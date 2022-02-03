Powerbridge Technologies Enters into Metaverse to Create a New Model of Smart and Immersive Travel & Leisure

ZHUHAI, China, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Powermeta Digital Co., Ltd. ("Powermeta") and Beyondvision Cultural Development Co., Ltd. ("Beyondvision") to jointly establish Metafusion Digital Co., Ltd. ("Metafusion") with the vision to embrace metaverse into the virtual world of travel and leisure.

Metafusion will apply metaverse and NFT related technologies to reshape the travel and leisure industry services and elevate consumer experience with immersive digital spaces. Metafusion will focus on smart travel and leisure site operations, metaverse tourism, metaverse museums and NFT of cultural intellectual properties.

Furthermore, Metafusion will leverage on Beyondvision's vast experience as well as its customers and partners to bolster smart applications and metaverse technology into the travel and leisure industry. Beyondvision's accumulated customer base and resources will provide Metafusion with an established foothold in the market to build various metaverse scenes to the consumers with enhanced immersive experience.

Stewart Lor , President of Powerbridge, commented: "As more and more tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, Disney, Tencent , Baidu and ByteDance are venturing into metaverse, we strongly believe this technology will change the way we experience the world. With the influence of metaverse and NFT technologies, it will help revolutionize the travel and leisure industry so as to expand our revenue channel. We hope to see that the operating income of Metafusion will exceed $15 million within the next two years."

Dr. Evan Liao, President of Metafusion, stated "I look forward to lead the team at Metafusion as I believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities to apply smart applications and metaverse technology in the travel and leisure industry. The metaverse technology is a perfect match to enhance consumer experience at the travel and leisure sites, and NFT is ideal to further support our metaverse ecosystem. I trust that my background and expertise will add significant value to the company."

Dr. Evan Liao has been appointed as the president of Metafusion. As a veteran of the urban planning and travel and leisure industries, Dr. Evan has over 20 years of experience in project planning and site development. Dr. Evan obtained his masters' and doctoral degrees from internationally renowned universities in Taiwan and the United States, and he's worked with renowned institutions such as the BBC and the International Tourism Investment Association (ITIA) among others as a consultant, lecturer or member.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) is a provider of technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations. For more information, visit www.powerbridge.com/ir/ .

