Cardinal Health earns perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for the 14th consecutive year

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health again has earned the perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking tool to measure corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other) workplace equity. Organizations that have earned a 100% rating on the CEI have satisfied all criteria for the year and are recognized as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality." This is the 14th year in a row that Cardinal Health has received a perfect score.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health) (PRNewswire)

"Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) are core values of Cardinal Health. Employees at all levels of the company are committed to creating an inclusive workplace culture where every employee can bring 100% of themselves to work every day," said Steve Mason, CEO of Cardinal Health's Medical segment and Executive Sponsor of the company's PROUD employee resource group. "Earning 100% on the Corporate Equality Index for so many years tells us that we are on the right path and that what we are doing makes a difference."

A diverse, equitable and inclusive culture is also key to Cardinal Health's innovation transformation, Mason said. "An inclusive culture is a kind of supercharger: it brings more creativity and innovation. Diverse teams find new ways to get things done, and solve problems more quickly, with better results."

Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training, said, "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index has paved the way for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Cardinal Health for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

This is the 20th year of the CEI. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

You can download the CEI report here, and read more about Cardinal Health's DE&I work here.

About Cardinal Health: Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation: The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, and 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

